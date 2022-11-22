City of Cedar Falls sets Thanksgiving building hours

In observation of Thanksgiving, Cedar Falls municipal facilities will be closed certain days and have reduced hours on others:

Additionally, the city will not collect garbage Nov. 24 and 25. The transfer station will be open Nov. 26. No large item pickup is scheduled the entire week. Large item pickup will resume Nov 28. Yard waste pickup happens on Mondays, only December through March 2023, on a call-in basis. Call (319) 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup or ask any other question about refuse collection.