City of Cedar Falls sets holiday building hours

Additionally, the city will not collect garbage Dec. 23. If that’s your refuse day, it will be picked up by 7 a.m. Dec. 22. The transfer and recycling station will close at noon Dec. 24. Large item pickup will resume Dec. 28. Yard waste pickup is happening Mondays through the end of March, but only on a call-in basis, with the exception of the week of Jan. 2 when no pickup will happen. Christmas trees will be picked up by appointment only from Jan. 9 through Feb. 13. Call (319) 273-8629 to arrange for pickup or ask any other questions about refuse collection.