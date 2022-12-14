 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Cedar Falls sets holiday building hours

Cedar Falls Public Library

 Andy Milone

CEDAR FALLS — In observation of the upcoming holidays, Cedar Falls municipal facilities will be closed certain days, and the Recreation and Fitness Center will have reduced hours in some cases.

  • City Hall – Closed Dec. 23 and 26; and Jan. 2.
  • Hearst Center for the Arts – Closed Dec. 23-26; and Dec. 31-Jan 2.
  • Public Library and Community Center – Closed Dec. 24-26; and Jan. 1 and 2.
  • Recreation and Fitness Center – Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 26. Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Closed Jan. 1. Open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 2.
  • Tourism & Visitors Bureau – Closed Dec. 23 and 26; and Jan. 2.

Additionally, the city will not collect garbage Dec. 23. If that’s your refuse day, it will be picked up by 7 a.m. Dec. 22. The transfer and recycling station will close at noon Dec. 24. Large item pickup will resume Dec. 28. Yard waste pickup is happening Mondays through the end of March, but only on a call-in basis, with the exception of the week of Jan. 2 when no pickup will happen. Christmas trees will be picked up by appointment only from Jan. 9 through Feb. 13. Call (319) 273-8629 to arrange for pickup or ask any other questions about refuse collection.

