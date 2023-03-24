CEDAR FALLS -- In observation of the upcoming holiday, the below Cedar Falls City facilities will be operating the following hours:

City Hall: closed April 7

Hearst Center for the Arts: closed April 7-9

Cedar Falls Public Library: closed April 9

Cedar Falls Community Center: closed April 9

Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center: closed April 9

Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau: closed April 7

The Recycling Center and Transfer Station will also be closed on April 7.

Residents whose collection day is Friday should place their refuse at their collection point by 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 6. Thursday refuse collection will remain the same. There will be no large item collection on Thursday, April 6. Large item collection will resume on Monday, April 10.

The Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be open on April 8.

If you have any questions on refuse collection in Cedar Falls, please call the Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629.

