{{featured_button_text}}
cedar falls iowa logo clip art

CEDAR FALLS – Individuals searching for online city data now have more options with new interactive maps now available on the Cedar Falls website.

The information, located under Maps & Data, allows residents to access the cemetery, parks and rec, and open building permit apps. They will also have access to a general viewer and flood mapping. Once selected, users will be able to view and search an interactive map for information.

The cemetery app allows users to search Greenwood, Fairview, and Hillside cemeteries for burials and spaces in a single search. It also contains obituaries for some burials with data constantly being updated as staff works through the archives and loads it into the cemetery system.

The parks and rec map will show parks, golf, disc golf, and other recreation places such as fitness racks, bike fix-it stations, and sporting venues. The map is linked to park amenities and shelter reservations and also displays both paved and soft trails.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

If you want to see how fast Cedar Falls is growing, the open building permit app shows open building, addition, and remodeling permits. It is displayed with symbols that reflect the permit value and is linked with cf1stop.com, Cedar Falls online building permit application portal, for additional permit details.

Also, the city recently launched its new city mobile app, Cedar Falls On the Go. This free app will allow for access to the interactive maps, as well as additional city information including events, calendars, service requests, job openings, FAQs, and notifications.

To download the city app, search “CivicMobile” in the Apple Store and download and enter “Cedar Falls, IA.” For Android users, search the Google Play store for “CedarFallsOnTheGo.”

Coming soon: Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments