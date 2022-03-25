City, Hawkeye Community College partner up to build houses

WATERLOO — The city of Waterloo approved the sale of a newly built house constructed by students from Hawkeye Community College.

Students are expected to build more homes in the near future.

On Monday evening, the City Council voted to sell the house on Newell Street to a private buyer for $175,000. According to Noel Anderson, community planning and development director, it’s the third house sold as part of a project in which the city buys up empty lots in nuisance zones and allows Hawkeye students to build at the site for on-the-job experience. The houses are then sold by the city.

“The positive is we’re seeing good infill development on city-owned lots that we’ve taken mainly through nuisance actions to see infill invested in these older neighborhoods,” Anderson said. “And we’re making a profit on it to continue the program to continue to build more houses.”

Anderson added that students are currently working on a fourth house — on Johnson Street — that will likely be finished around December. After that, Anderson said, Hawkeye will strike out on its own with five houses at Williston Field.

“We’re glad to see Hawkeye stepping up as a partner and continue to train students, No. 1 for the workforce and for building houses, but also for creating this infill investment in older neighborhoods and helping the city dispose of land that we’ve acquired through different nuisance actions or our partnerships with the school district,” Anderson said.

According to Anderson, that average cost to build the houses has been around $135,000.

