City Hall remodeling project would lend better experience for visitors, employees

CEDAR FALLS – What started out as a project to add new carpet, paint, and finishing to Cedar Falls City Hall has turned into a remodeling and repurposing of the space for $4,576,787.

The City Council heard more about the multi-million dollar capital improvement project from the lead architect and city building official during a presentation at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening.

One of the big goals is for City Hall to be transformed into a more user-friendly space for citizens and one where employees can better perform their jobs.

“As we have been looking at the building and looking at reusing the space where the police moved out of, we started seeing that there were some opportunities to make this project a little bigger to help our citizens,” said Building Official Jamie Castle. “One example of that is, right now, if you were to come in for a building permit, you would come downstairs, you would talk to the admin, talk to the inspectors, and then you would have to go back upstairs to talk to planning. From there, you’d come back downstairs to finish the permitting process.”

If everything moves forward as scheduled, a public hearing on the plans prior to bidding would be held Oct. 4. After the construction contract is awarded, work would begin in December.