City Hall remodeling project would lend better experience for visitors, employees

CEDAR FALLS – What started out as a project to add new carpet, paint, and finishing to Cedar Falls City Hall has turned into a remodeling and repurposing of the space for $4,576,787.
The City Council heard more about the multi-million dollar capital improvement project from the lead architect and city building official during a presentation at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening.
One of the big goals is for City Hall to be transformed into a more user-friendly space for citizens and one where employees can better perform their jobs.
“As we have been looking at the building and looking at reusing the space where the police moved out of, we started seeing that there were some opportunities to make this project a little bigger to help our citizens,” said Building Official Jamie Castle. “One example of that is, right now, if you were to come in for a building permit, you would come downstairs, you would talk to the admin, talk to the inspectors, and then you would have to go back upstairs to talk to planning. From there, you’d come back downstairs to finish the permitting process.”
If everything moves forward as scheduled, a public hearing on the plans prior to bidding would be held Oct. 4. After the construction contract is awarded, work would begin in December.
“A big goal of this was to consolidate various departments and areas for efficiency,” said architect Jesse Lizer of Emergent Architecture.
But he noted a majority of the work will not result in physical changes to the building, and most of the plans call for mechanical, finishing and lighting improvements.
“A majority of the project is actually mechanical upgrades,” he said.
$2,285,271 of the cost is expected to be for mechanical, engineering and plumbing.
He pointed out that a new variable refrigerant flow HVAC system will be installed, as well as new network cabling and a fire alarm. Ninety percent of the work will be completed inside, with little exterior work.
Asked during the presentation by Councilor Susan deBuhr how the project is being financed, Director of Finance and Business Operations Jennifer Rodenbeck could not immediately provide an answer.
She said the funding sources are outlined in the city’s capital improvement plan plan, and there is $4.5 million allotted for the project.
She noted “some it was savings that we have, as we did with the public safety building, and I think we have a couple other funding sources.”
Council members asked a few other questions about the plan, but only one questioned if there were any alternatives to a plan projected to cost more than $4.5 million, which to Councilor Dave Sires, “seems like a lot of money.”
“The building to me doesn’t seem all that old, but I was in elementary school when it was built brand new. … We have other needs in the city, and we’ve raised taxes. It would be nice not to spend it on something that is actually functional at this time,” he said.
Castle said it originally was a $6 million project, when the decision was made to expand beyond carpeting, and noted there are options in what will be put out to bid that may bring down the cost.
Asked about why this may be viewed as a “pressing need” from a timing stand point by Mayor Rob Green, Castle replied: “We do have upgrades that we need to make.”
There are issues, such as the fire alarm panel randomly going off.
Overall, the capital project was described as one that will make City Hall more welcoming, accessible, secure, aesthetically pleasing, and easier for visitors to navigate.