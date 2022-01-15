City divisions relocated as construction firm prepares to remodel Cedar Falls City Hall

CEDAR FALLS – Different city divisions have been relocated in advance of the multi-million dollar remodeling of Cedar Falls City Hall.

According to Building Official Jamie Castle, Peters Construction Corporation, which was awarded the contract a couple of months ago, is in the process of mobilizing, and expects demolition and construction to begin later this month after the City Council meeting Tuesday.

Castle said the work at 220 Clay Street will be completed in two phases, and “touch almost every inch of City Hall,” beginning with the lower level, as well as southern portion of the upper level, which includes the City Council Chambers and area outside of it.

The northern portion of the upper level will be addressed in the second phase.

The bulk of the work is expected to wrap up by the end of this year or early 2023, according to Castle.

“All services should remain available as usual,” she said. “But the nice thing about COVID was it transferred some of our services online.”

A lot of those pertain to permits, licenses, and other forms and requests that can be found underneath the "I Want To ..." tab at the top of the city's website. That page can be accessed directly by visiting: www.cedarfalls.com/54/I-Want-To.

If looking to conduct business in-person during the first phase of construction, a visitor will find a number of divisions now on the upper floor of City Hall, such as those offering Building Inspection, Engineering, Section 8 Housing Assistance, Parking Permits, Parking Tickets, Pet Licenses, Rental Application and Planning and Community services.

Mostly, if not all, those services fall under the purview of Community Development Department.

In addition, most public meetings will be temporarily relocated from City Hall to the Community Center at 528 Main St., beginning next month, with City Council, Feb. 7; Planning and Zoning Commission, Feb. 9; and Cedar Falls Community School Board, Feb. 14.

Most of those divisions will relocate back to the lower floor, and the meetings to the council chambers, at the end of the first phase, which Castle said has no expected completion date at this time.

In addition, 606 Union Road, where the parks division once was housed, is offering services largely falling under the purview of the Finance and Business Operations Department, such as Clerk, City Council, Human Resources, Legal Services, and Event Permits.

The Public Works Building, at 2200 Technology Parkway, is the temporary home of the Economic Development Division and Office of the City Administrator.

The drop box for unused medicine has been placed in the front lobby of the Public Safety Building at 4600 Main St.

The remodeling is not causing any employees to work remotely, Castle said.

Once complete, the city says City Hall will have “new public spaces outside of the Council Chambers, handicap access to the Council Dais, a reallocation of offices to create better access to services for citizens, updated mechanical systems, energy efficient LED light fixtures, and new finishes throughout."

"While many windows were replaced with double-pane glass to increase energy efficiency in recent years, this is the first major update the building has seen in more than 20 years,” it states in a recent Currents city publication.

Back in November, the council voted 6-1 in favor of accepting the low bid, $3,851,456, by Peters Construction Corporation for the construction contract. If including soft costs, the final price tag has been estimated at nearly $4.6 million.

The mechanical, electrical, and plumbing improvements are the most expensive part of the project at about $2.3 million.

The lone vote against moving the project forward came from Councilor Dave Sires.

