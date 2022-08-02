City Council to solicit bids for Cedar Falls sidewalk assessment program

CEDAR FALLS — An annual program in which the city inspects and then has a contractor replace property owners’ "deficient" sidewalks has been given the go ahead once again by the City Council.

Some 217 stretches of sidewalk, north of the western half of First Street (Zone 5), will be replaced. The cost for the work will be passed onto the adjacent property owners who could have hired their own contractor or completed the work themselves.

The cost per property owner can range from a few hundred dollars to more than a thousand dollars, and sometimes closer to $2,000.

Owners were notified earlier this year and given a quote for the work. Those who did not complete the work by a June 24 deadline were added to the assessment program.

The city estimates it will cost $40,591 to replace all the sidewalks in the program. The approval gives the city’s engineering department the green light to solicit bids and recommend a construction contract to be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Bids are accepted until Aug. 19.

Once the replacement has been completed, the city's engineering division will submit a bill to the clerk's office. A notice of bill will then be sent in the mail to the property owner who is adjacent to the sidewalk.

That person or entity has 30 days to pay the bill without interest or penalty.

If the adjacent property owner fails to pay the bill in 30 days, the cost of replacement will be applied to the property owners’ property taxes.

In other business, the council approved:

The first reading of an ordinance to allow for enforcement of the soon-to-be two public parking spaces designated for electric vehicle charging on West Second Street, just north of City Hall.

A $2.69 million construction contract with Reinbeck-based Peterson Contractors, the lone bidder for the project to remove a bridge on Olive Street and expand the adjacent Pettersen Plaza on College Street by extending the box culvert to Olive Street.

A contract with Waterloo-based Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects for up to $35,100 in design consultant work for the Seerley Park improvements project.

The site plan for a new 3,666 square foot Veridian Credit Union branch at 1000 Brandilynn Blvd.