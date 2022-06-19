City council to hear airport changes, police spending and grocer update

WATERLOO — Major changes to the Waterloo Regional Airport will be discussed Monday by the City Council. Police spending and wage increases will also be on the agenda.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

There will be a public hearing on fulfilling police body armor and ammunition requests. A five-year contract will be considered to replace the department’s current ballistic vests for every police officer.

A proposal from CCG Safety Gear of Olathe, Kansas, lists the body armor for $927 per piece. A council memo states federal grant money pays 50% of the cost for each vest.

For ammunition, a proposal from Kiesler Police Supply of Jefferson has a sale quote of $51,963 for six different types of bullets.

Councilors also will vote on a resolution asking for an increase in pay for nonbargaining employees, as well as the assistant chief of police, fire chief, police captains and battalion chief.

Human Resources Director Lance Dunn is recommending a majority of nonbargaining employees receive a 2% salary increase. The recommendation says the same increase would be granted to a majority of the bargaining unit employees under the various collective bargaining agreements.

Dunn is also recommending the Assistant Chief of Police Joe Leibold and Fire Chief Pat Treloar receive 12.1% increases in their pay. Police captains could receive a 10.3% increase and battalion chiefs could receive a 6% increase.

These increases cost about $476,611, with $379,496 coming from the general fund. The money to fund the raises was included in next year’s budget, except for the increases for police captains and battalion chiefs.

A resolution to approve a subordination agreement with All-in Grocers also will be considered. If the developer doesn’t finish construction, the city will be third in line to receive a return of its grant money. Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city has granted the grocery store $900,000.

Construction of All-in Grocers at 207 Franklin St. could resume in about two weeks, according to Anderson. The grocery is set to close next week on the land.

The airport will see new construction if the council accepts a $2.2 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation Commercial Airport Infrastructure Fund. The airport’s director is looking to add a canopy structure over the terminal parking lot. Another item on the agenda is a resolution to set the bid to improve Hangar No. 4.

Other items coming before the council include:

Establishing a commission on opportunity for children, youths and young adults in Waterloo, as well as a task force on gun violence.Approving plans for Veterans Way lighting project. Approving use of TIF funds for construction of the Cedar River Marina and Recreational Enhancement.

