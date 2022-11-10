City Council puts Cedar River plans out to bidders for second time

CEDAR FALLS — It’s no secret officials are interested in transforming the Cedar River into a big reason people come to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

While a regional vision is being developed through collaboration between multiple stakeholders, the city of Cedar Falls has been working on a project to bring recreational improvements, including in-stream features, on-bank upgrades, trails and other amenities, to the sector of the waterway between the Main and First Street bridges.

The City Council gave its full support for plans Monday by voting 6-0 for thier latest iteration. Councilor Simon Harding was absent.

Estimated to now cost $5.8 million for construction, plans are being put out to bid with hopes contractors will put forth proposals that come closer to the latest number.

Last year, council rejected two bids for the project because they came in significantly higher than the $3.7 million estimate at the time.

About $1.3 million of a recently awarded $1.5 million grant from the American Rescue Plan will go toward offsetting the cost along with a $1.5 million Black Hawk Gaming Association grant, as well as general obligation bonds, reserves and private fundraising.

One councilperson had questions about the $500,000 that’s expected to be raised by volunteers through cash and pledge commitments as well as possibly naming rights for particular parts of the project.

Councilor Susan deBuhr asked about what happens if all the funds are not received or pledged and if that means the bid alternates could be in jeopardy. They’re estimated to be $1.1 million of the $5.8 million cost.

The alternates are stated in the awarded contract, so “it’s actually going to be too late” by that point, said City Administrator Ron Gaines, before confirming deBuhr’s assertion that “to get the project going, they need to get their pledges in.”

As for what’s changed about the project since the council rejected the bids last year, Community Development Director Stephanie Sheetz said: “We talked about how can we ‘value-engineer’ this project, if you will, so that we could still see the intent of the project met, yet help with some of the costs.”

None of the in-river features have changed, according to Sheetz, despite having considered it. But ultimately she said the city didn’t go in that direction because of a two-year permitting process that would have to be redone with the Army Corp of Engineers.

Instead, she said the city turned its attention toward the land improvements.

One focus was the “fingers of trail” on the land adjacent to the river.

“It required a lot of pavement and a lot of trail,” Sheetz said. “We thought about how could we better do that, yet still achieve the goal of getting closer to the river, getting people interacting with the river, accessing each of these jetty features that are in the water. So that’s a prime example of some of the changes.”

Removing “specialty rock” that had been part of the previous plans was another example she provided the council.

“We had things like a shoot for canoe and kayak access but those kind of amenities, we started to move those to the alternate list – just like lighting of the bridge, for example,” Sheetz said.

“Let’s see how the base bid comes back, let’s get a base project in place and then let’s talk about how do we enhance it from there if we want to,” she added.

If awarded, Sheetz said the contractor will have the “flexibility” to choose the start date as opposed to before when the plans first were bid out. Engineer Dave Wicke told The Courier that could be as early as this winter.

DeBuhr previously opposed the plans for the project, but will not continue to dissent when she knows officials have already “hashed it out.”

She said she was not a fan of the in-river features because they cater to one group -- the kayakers – and thinks the project should have the potential to benefit all residents, which is why she favors the bank and trail improvements.

On the other side of the aisle, Councilor Gil Schultz thinks what’s good for one part of the city is good for the city as a whole.

“They build off each other,” Schultz said in a telephone interview. “River users don’t just live next to the river. They live everywhere. Users of Main Street don’t just live on Main Street. It benefits everyone, and this project has been a long time coming, and it’s time to get the shovels in the ground so to speak.”