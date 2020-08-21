City Council passes changing station ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – New businesses in Waterloo will have to install diaper changing stations under an ordinance passed by the City Council.

Members voted 6 to 1 — with Margaret Klein casting the dissenting vote — to include the requirements for new construction and bathroom renovations during Tuesday’s meeting.

Resident John Childs spoke out against the proposal, saying he opposed the measure after talking with business owners.

“This particular ordinance only adds another thing that a potential business has to do. This has no benefits in public safety. … It reaches into a business’ pocket and says you must do this,” Childs said.

He proposed offering an incentive program to reward businesses that add changing stations instead of legislating the matter.

Council member Jonathan Grieder said the ordinance will allow people to take care of their children in a place away from people eating food when they begin returning to restaurants when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

“I see this as a bonus for the city of Waterloo. Because there will be a post-COVID Waterloo. … We are going to be offering enticements after people are so used to going out and having food delivered,” he said.