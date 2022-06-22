City Council first removes funding, then fails to adopt Cedar Falls Resilience Plan

CEDAR FALLS – City Council expressed Monday, in a 5-2 vote, that it was not ready to commit to a plan meant to build a “resilient community.”

Several members wanted more discussion and to instead narrow the focus.

Councilors Kelly Dunn and Simon Harding voted in favor, one reason being the plan would attract new businesses.

Three residents spoke in support of what was referred to as a “guiding document,” not one that mandates following through with all the recommendations.

But that was not the feeling of the majority.

“I think approving and adopting today could put the city on the hook for things that we are not ready to tackle just yet,” said Councilor Dustin Ganfield.

It was the second time the same majority rejected the resilience plan.

A few months ago, $25,000 allocated for the plan’s implementation in fiscal year 2023 was pulled from the budget as part of a flurry of cuts made to reduce the tax levy hike.

The resilience plan was developed over a few years by volunteers, city officials, and a consultant. It focused on three core areas: the local economy and community; weather and nature; and energy and mobility.

One example, given by City Planner Thomas Weintraut in a memo to the council, was for more renewable energy options that help fuel job growth in the renewable energy sector.

Another involved “blue-green corridors” providing recreational opportunities and attracting talent while supporting natural habitat and reducing the costs associated with traditional gray infrastructure.

A third was supporting mixed-use neighborhoods that provide affordable housing options with goods and services within walking or biking distance of residences, reducing reliance on automobiles.

After merely "receiving and filing" the plan, councilors said they support its purpose. Many were present at the unveiling of the near-final draft in April.

But councilors won't want to be held accountable for what’s included in the lengthy, technical document without fully sifting through it.

Councilor Daryl Kruse compared adopting the document to the “big giant ball in Indiana Jones” that can’t be “diverted, stopped or changed.”

However, City Administrator Ron Gaines emphasized any project within the framework of the resilience plan would come back before the council for approval before moving forward.

And Mayor Rob Green noted how a lot of the guidance included in the document relates to what the city is already doing.

“As I’ve learned and worked with staff, I have seen that the adoption allows them to incorporate these options and these ideas into other plans and gives them the flexibility to know that council wants them to just look at them as options,” Harding said.

“Without us adopting it, (staff has) to wait for us to go through and nitpick through it at goal setting. ... This is a little bit more of a proactive approach,” he added.

Councilor Susan deBuhr said she felt more discussion is needed with other agencies referenced in the plan -- the Cedar Falls Community School District, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls Utilities, and Black Hawk County.

“Having your vote of approval shows us that you are taking this seriously, that these are things you want to work toward,” said Hannah Crisman, president of the College Hill Partnership and a planning and zoning commissioner.

Council had adopted the update to the Bike Network Plan last month with little objection.

That followed a similar process, especially in its involvement of the public and staff. In the recent past, some councilors have been criticized publicly for not respecting their time and work.

