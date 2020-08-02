City considers taking over Waterloo Summit Softball Complex

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District has offered to give the Summit Softball Complex to the city government.

City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider accepting title to the nearly five-acre sports complex near the intersection of Summit and Euclid avenues, which is adjacent to U.S. Highway 63 and Elmwood Cemetery.

Waterloo Leisure Services historically has maintained the property. But the city discontinued using the site for games and practices several years ago.

“We’re not really sure yet what we’re going to do with them,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “We’ll probably meet with the neighborhood group to talk about it.”

But Anderson said “one option” would be redeveloping the site with infill housing.

The city has worked with developers to construct new homes on several former school district properties.

Former Mayor John Rooff built single-family homes at the former Lincoln Elementary School site and Baltimore Field. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity recently completed new homes at the former Irving Elementary School. Several homes also went up at the former Van Eaton Elementary school.