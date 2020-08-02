City considers taking over Waterloo Summit Softball Complex

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District has offered to give the Summit Softball Complex to the city government.
City Council members are scheduled Monday to consider accepting title to the nearly five-acre sports complex near the intersection of Summit and Euclid avenues, which is adjacent to U.S. Highway 63 and Elmwood Cemetery.
Waterloo Leisure Services historically has maintained the property. But the city discontinued using the site for games and practices several years ago.
“We’re not really sure yet what we’re going to do with them,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “We’ll probably meet with the neighborhood group to talk about it.”
But Anderson said “one option” would be redeveloping the site with infill housing.
The city has worked with developers to construct new homes on several former school district properties.
Former Mayor John Rooff built single-family homes at the former Lincoln Elementary School site and Baltimore Field. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity recently completed new homes at the former Irving Elementary School. Several homes also went up at the former Van Eaton Elementary school.
The Board of Education voted earlier this month to sell the Summit property to the city for $1.
The regular meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall. Some council members will be attending electronically and residents wishing to comment on items are encouraged to do so via email to the City Clerk’s Office or contact the clerk to get log-in information to participate in the meeting by phone or Zoom meeting.
Other scheduled business includes work sessions starting at 3:40 p.m. to discuss a possible public face mask mandate, changes to the fireworks ordinance, and a building code amendment requiring certain public restrooms to have diaper changing stations. Any vote on those items would take place at a future meeting.
