WATERLOO — The city is heading to court to seize a former nunnery that has fallen into disrepair.
Waterloo City Attorney David Zellhoefer filed an action in Black Hawk County District Court last week asking for the former St. Mary’s Villa at 123 E. Parker St. to be declared abandoned and awarded to the city under Iowa Code Section 657A.
The city previously took title to the adjacent St. Mary’s Church and School property at East Fourth and Parker streets after Judge David Odekirk ruled Aug. 30 those buildings had fallen into severe disrepair.
Henry Anderson, of Downey, Calif., bought the former church, school and nuns’ home from the Roman Catholic Church for $475,000 in 2006 with stated plans to save the historic property.
But the buildings sat empty without utility service, suffering severe water damage and vandalism. City officials said the buildings are becoming structurally unsafe, have been infested with black mold, are full of animal excrement and have not seen any property taxes paid.
Anderson said in court filings he was encouraged by community leaders to buy the property and was promised grants would be available to fix up the buildings to house social service programs. City officials denied making such representations.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the city is internally discussing options for the future of site, but plans to work quickly to demolish the rectory to make way for a Virden Creek levee improvement.
“We will then look at salvaging,” Anderson said. “Some people have expressed interest in memorabilia inside.”
Anderson noted ultimately it will be up to the Council Council to determine what to do with the buildings and their contents.
St. Mary’s Church and School was built in 1922 and was the church and school for the famous five Sullivan brothers killed during World War II while serving aboard the same U.S. Navy ship.
A convent and rectory were added to the property in 1956. The last nuns moved out of the convent in 1984, and it was converted into senior housing known as St. Mary’s Villa.
St. Mary’s Church stopped holding services in 2003 when several parishes were combined and the school was renamed Queen of Peace. The Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Board of Education then closed the school and shut down St. Mary’s Villa for financial reasons in June 2006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.