IOWA CITY (AP) — Iowa election officials have stopped using a long-flawed database of felons who are ineligible to vote as they rebuild it from scratch.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office removed the database, which contained more than 100,000 entries, from the statewide voter registration system on Jan. 3.
Workers are recreating the list by reviewing each entry and adding back those that are verified felony convictions. They hope to complete the review before the November election.
Pate spokesman Kevin Hall said newly registered voters, who must attest that they aren't felons, will be compared against only the verified entries to check their eligibility.
For years, the list has been blamed for causing confusion and wrongly disenfranchising some who are eligible voters.
Pate's office told auditors last month that it found “numerous errors” in the database, which included cases that weren't felony convictions and ridiculous data entry mistakes. It blamed those errors on the Iowa Judicial Branch, which supplies the list's data.
A review by The Associated Press of 700 entries found that 4 percent of the cases weren't felony convictions and shouldn't have been included. The AP also found that errors resulted in the Des Moines Police Department and the State of Iowa being listed as felons.
Obituaries in today's Courier
You have free articles remaining.
Patricia A. Cook
(1949-2020)
WATERLOO — Patricia Ann Cook, 70, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Deery Suites at the Western Home Communities.
She was born in Waterloo on Jan. 30, 1949, daughter of Phillip “Shorty” and Faith (Rains) Betts. She married James Raymond Cook in Evansdale on Nov. 11, 1967.
Pat attended schools in Waterloo, graduating from East High School in 1967. She worked as a school cook for Sunnyside Temple Christian School and later in food service at the University of Northern Iowa before retiring in 2001.
Survived by: her husband of 52 years; her sons, Kelly (Marge Benavidez) Cook of Evansdale and Korey J. (fiancee Christine Peters) Cook of Cedar Falls; her daughter, Jaime R. Cook of Waterloo; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Larry D. (JoAnn) Betts of Clarksville; a sister, Bonnie (William) Wiegert of Stanley; and many other friends and family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life: at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with private burial at a later date.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Pat had a big heart which led her to become a pet therapy volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice. She had a great sense of humor, complementary to Jim’s joking nature. Pat was a bona fide treasure hunter shopping at garage sales, Goodwill and other secondhand stores until her health no longer allowed.
Mitchell “Mitch” Long
(1972-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Mitchell “Mitch” Long, 47, of Bigfork, Minn., formerly of Marshalltown died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at his mother’s home in Cedar Falls.
He was born July 20, 1972, in Marshalltown, son of Darrell Lee and Veronica Rae (Schlimmer) Long.
He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1990 and was a screen printer with Bergquist-Henkle in Bigfork.
Survived by: a son, Austin Bush of Cedar Falls; his mother, Roni Long of Cedar Falls; a sister, Michele (Marquette) Neal of Sun Prairie, Wis.; a brother, Michael Long of Cedar Falls; a niece, Emalee (Pat) Brubaker of Des Moines; a nephew, Alex Neal of Sun Prairie; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and significant other, Charlene Benson of Bigfork.
Preceded in death by: his father; maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Conrad Cemetery, Conrad.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
Doris King
(1922-2020)
WATERLOO — Doris Nyliene (Masterhan) King, 97, of Manly, died Friday, Jan. 3, at the Manly Specialty Care Center.
She was born March 7, 1922, at Central City to George Henry Masterhan and Edna Blance Grafft. She married Clifford Maroni King Sr. on June 28, 1940, at Coggon. He preceded her in death.
Doris was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Survived by: her children, Donna Jean (Roger) Faught of Manly, Clifford Maroni (Beverly) King Jr. of Garner, N.C., and Ricky Ray (Peggy) King of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous extended family members.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; brothers, Albert, Dale, Burton, Verle and Royd; and her sister, Delva.
Private family service: was held in Doris’ honor; she was buried at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Bride Colonial Chapel, Manly, assisted the family.
Condolences may be left at ColonialChapels.com.
Marcia J. Henderson
(1949-2020)
INDEPENDENCE — Marcia J. Henderson, 70, of rural Independence, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5.
She was born in Independence on Sept. 19, 1949, the daughter of Dr. Robert James and Alice Marjorie (Campbell) Henderson.
Marcia graduated from high school in Independence in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant and a master’s degree in outdoor recreation and biology from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She was an activities specialist at the Cromwell Unit of the Mental Health Institute in Independence for 32 years before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, where she served at a deacon and loved to give the children’s sermon. She was the first female firefighter at the M.H.I. and was the founder of the Wingnuts organization.
Survived by: her wife, Deb; her sister, Linda Hearn of Independence; her nieces and nephews, Laura, Rachael, Robert, and Staycey; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Ally, Grace, Lexi, Nick, Emily, Gretchen, Maggie, Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, Shelbi, Blake, Brent, and Loren; a sister-in-law, Lisa Buck of Independence; her dog, Annie, and her cats, Pete and Wendling.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Larry Henderson; a niece, Kathy Eschen; a brother-in-law, Doug Hearn; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Casual or Chicago Cubs attire is encouraged, and fellowship at the Okoboji Bar and Grill in Independence will follow the service on Saturday.
Memorials: may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice, the First Presbyterian Church, and the Wild Thunder Wars Animal Rescue.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Through her work at Cromwell Unit, “Missy Hendy” earned the respect of the kids and her co-workers. She never had children of her own, but helped raise hundreds. She leaves behind her beloved pontoon, with which she taught countless kids how to drive. Marcia also had many four-legged fur babies.
Service Notice: Christina Johnson
ALLISON -- Christina Johnson, 92, of Allison, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Waverly Health Center; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene, with burial at Allison Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Allison, (319) 267-2507. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
Dick H. Ver Heul
(1934-20201)
Dick H. Ver Heul passed away January 5 at Iowa Methodist Hospital. He was born to Dick and Jeanette Ver Heul on January 26, 1934, in Pella, Iowa.
He attended Pella grade schools and graduated from Pella High School in 1952. He then attended Central College. After one year he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was at Fort Leonard Wood for 14 months, then 10 months in Korea.
He married Mary Ringelestein in December of 1955. They had four children: Richard, Jeffrey, Gregory, and Julie. Dick attended Central College for one more semester, then moved to Brookings, South Dakota, where he got his B.S. in mechanical engineering.
They moved to Racine, Wisconsin, where Dick was employed at J.I. Case for seven years. They attended the Christian Reformed Church in Racine. The family then moved to Waterloo, Iowa, where Dick took a job at John Deere. He worked for John Deere for almost 30 years.
Dick served as deacon and elder at the Christian Reformed Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He also served on Building and Grounds for several years.
Dick enjoyed bowling and bridge. He loved to play bingo and enjoyed walking and fitness in his later years. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa State Cyclones.
Dick is survived by his beloved wife Mary, of 64 years, his son Jeff (Mary Jo) in Austin, Texas, their children Victoria (Jason), Alexander (Rachel), Alanna (Max), and Paige (Ben); son Greg (Ann) in Viborg, South Dakota, their children: John (Becky), and Ross (Courtney); and daughter Julie (Mike) McGrory in Muscatine, and their children: Alexa (Kevin), Matthew, Molly and Olivia; and ten great grandchildren. Dick is also survived by his twin sister Arvena Van Wyk, and his sister-in-law Wilma Ver Heul.
He was preceded in death by a son, Richard, his parents, his brother Jean, and sisters Mary Ann, Joyce and Aberlene.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be given to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or In Touch Ministries.
Service Notice: Barbara Roberts
ACKLEY -- Barbara Roberts, 78, of Ackley, died Monday, Jan. 6, at Scenic Manor; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ackley, with burial at Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls, (641) 648-7700, is assisting. Condolences at www.woodleyfuneralhome.com.
Service Notice: Roseanna M. Baker
CEDAR FALLS -- Roseanna Maria Baker, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Jan. 5, at MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center; services 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, with burial in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and also for one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Beth Davis
(1951-2020)
WATERLOO — Beth A. Davis, 68, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Jan. 6.
She was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Clarence and Virginia (Ehlers) Davis. She married David Ralston in Las Vegas, and the couple later divorced.
Beth attended Edison and Emerson elementary schools, West Junior High and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969. She earned an associate degree in horticulture from Hawkeye Community College and graduated from the LPN program at Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. She worked as a printer at American Color for more than 18 years and then was a groundskeeper at Hawkeye Community College for about five years. More recently, Beth worked as an LPN at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown for five years.
She was a member of Central Christian Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sisters, Ellen Regenold and Janice Davis, both of Waterloo, and Jean Davis of Talent, Ore.; five nieces and nephews, Steve (Monica) Regenold, Shawn (Steve Kearney) Regenold, Sherrie (Dean) Wise, Christy (Matt) O’Brien, and Sara (Shaun) Knoll; great-nieces and great-nephews, Stephanie Regenold, Mia, Ian, Emma and Jeremy Kearney-Regenold, Nic and Erica Wise, Samantha Strange, Lorna O’Brien, Jake Dodge, Maxim and Addison Knoll.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Family-directed memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Central Christian Church, Waterloo. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Beth was proud that she helped landscape the memorial that was constructed in honor of the victims of the Federal Building bombing in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed gardening and loved her pets — most recently Lola her cat. Beth was a longtime fan of the Blue Band and the recent adaptations.
Service Notice: Lester Petersen
WATERLOO -- Lester Jay Petersen, 73, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 3; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, (712) 343-2453. Celebration of life planned at Grace Community Church in Cedar Falls. Condolences left at www.pauleyjones.com.
Verlean VanArsdale
(1929-2020)
WATERLOO — Verlean “Madea” VanArsdale, 90, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, surrounded by family.
She was born Nov. 9, 1929, in Aberdeen, Miss., daughter of George and Pearlie Mae Beeks Lackey. She was married to Robert Tisdale in Amory, Miss. They later divorced. She married Tommie VanArsdale on May 11, 1963, in Preston, Minn. Tommie died Jan. 3, 2001.
Verlean graduated from Amory Public School System and continued her education at Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1976 with her RN degree. Van (as many of her co-workers called her) worked at Allen Hospital for 25 years as a surgery nurse. After retiring from Allen, she began working at Peoples Clinic and went on to work as a school nurse with the Waterloo Community School District. Verlean resided with her granddaughter Youlanda, Micheal Sr. and Micheal Jr. She formerly resided at Bridges Senior Care and 526 Iowa St. in Waterloo.
She was a member of Payne Memorial AME Church and served as a missionary, in the Senior Choir, and with the Nursing Ministry.
Survived by: two sons, Anthony L. Tisdale (Maxine) and Obert L. Tisdale (Sue); three grandchildren, Youlanda Tisdale Robinson (Micheal Sr.), Sara Gibson Tisdale and Terrance Stigler (Lani); five great-grandchildren, Carrington Stigler, Maya Charles, Tierra Robinson, Lonnisha Robinson, Micheal “Deuce” Robinson Jr.; and three great-great-grandchildren, My’Lon Holmes, Leonna Holmes and Permetrius Holmes Jr.
Services: noon Friday, Jan. 10, at Payne Memorial AME, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church and for an hour before services Friday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 438 Cottage St.
Madea had a natural gift of serving people, exemplified through nursing and her service in the church. She shared wisdom and her experience with others, especially those who aspired to become nurses. She loved her family and blessed us with her unconditional love. We’ll miss you, Madea. Until we meet again.
Marian Terry
(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Marian L. Terry, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.
She was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Troy Mills, daughter of Ray and Fern (Hemphill) Forsyth. She married LeVon G. Terry on April 21, 1957, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2013.
Marian graduated from Independence High School in Independence. She worked at Rath Packing Co. before becoming a homemaker and self-employed with Amway and cake decorating.
Marian was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was also a commander for the Women’s Auxiliary of the DAV, Chapter 32, in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: three sons, LeVon (Paula) Terry Jr. of Justin, Texas, Rex (Diane) Terry of Carter Lake and Ivan (Chantel) Penticoff-Terry of Cedar Falls; five daughters, Marianne (Chris) Yount of McCausland, Deanne Hayes of Epworth, Susanne (Daniel) Pieper of Waterloo, Lorianne (Brad) Frisbie of Washington and Dianne (Israel) Nichols of Idaho Falls; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Charlotte Parks of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her husband; parents; grandsons, Matthew Terry and Kohbey Lawson; and a brother, Raymond Forsyth.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel and for one hour prior to services at the church.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Mary Martin
(1941-2020)
WATERLOO — Mary Martin, 78, of Waterloo, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5, of natural causes.
She was born March 23, 1941, in Charles City, daughter of John G. and Marie H. Jacobs Mehmen. She married Clarence “Bill” Martin on Oct. 24, 1964, at the Episcopal Church in Waverly.
Mary graduated from Nashua High School in 1959, attended Gates Business College, and received her practical nursing license from Hawkeye Community College. She worked at Harmony House for 17 1/2 years, beginning as a certified nurse aide, and retired as an LPN in the summer of 2007.
She was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and active in Deborah Circle, Altar Guild and choir.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Darren (Tami) Martin‚ Waterloo; daughter, Michelle (Casey) McKernan‚ Farmington‚ Minn.; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny (Kay) Mehmen‚ Charles City and Gary (Carla) Mehmen‚ Nashua; and a sister, Idella (Melvin) Folkerts of Shell Rock.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with burial at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or donor’s choice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mary loved to play piano and the accordion. She enjoyed classic country music and the Grand Ole Opry. She was very artistic at cake decorating, painting, making her own greeting cards, and various other crafts. At 6 years old, she was diagnosed with epilepsy and eventually overcame the disease throughout her life.
Service Notice: Arno A. Behrens
EVANSDALE -- Arno A. Behrens, 93, of Evansdale, died Monday, Jan. 6, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo; services 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Garden View Chapel Funeral Home, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 1 p.m. until services Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials directed to the family. Condolences left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Noel Thomas Crow
(1945-2019)
WATERLOO — Noel Thomas Crow, 74, of Westminster, Colo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Greenridge Place at Westminster.
He was born Dec. 25, 1945, in Des Moines, son of Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow. He married Rita (Hepperle) Crow on April 28, 1973, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; they later divorced.
Tom graduated from East High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era in the Mediterranean Sea on the Essex-class aircraft carrier Shangri-La. He worked at John Deere in the foundry as an ultrasound technician for 29 years and retired in 1995.
Survived by: a daughter, Melanie Crow of Thornton, Colo.; a son, Philip Crow of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; three grandchildren, Tyler Biretz, Jessica Biretz and Braden Mask; a sister, Rosie Roszell of Waterloo; and brothers Greg Crow of Aplington and Jim Sigler of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Kenneth and Eunice (McCraney) Crow; biological mother Ella Mae Timion and stepfather Richard “Dick” Timion; and siblings, Craig Sigler, Anita Gould and Michael Crow.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Kearns Funeral Service, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honors Detail, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tom was a very caring, generous and loving person. He loved welding, working in the garage, riding horses, dogs, fixing cars and the demolition derby. He also loved Christmas vacations and traveling throughout the United States with his family. He always lived life to the fullest and loved to dance.
Justin M. Hayward
(1977-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
He was born May 13, 1977, in Independence.
Justin also lived in Cedar Falls and Champaign, Ill. He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years.
Survived by: his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids, and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence; two brothers, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup; and a niece and nephew, McKenzie and Logan.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon; an aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his stepmom Linda Hayward of Independence.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the River’s Edge in Independence. His coworkers also held a private memorial service for him Dec. 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin.
Justin loved all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes, the Washington Capitals and Nationals.
Della Mae Marston
(1930-2020)
WATERLOO — Della Mae Marston, 89, died Saturday, Jan. 4, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born March 16, 1930, in Goodman, Miss., the daughter of Fannie Nelson Barnes and Joe C. Barnes Sr. In 1948, she married Jessie Marston; he later preceded her in death. Later she met Andrew W. Oliver Sr. in Durant, Miss.
Della worked as a housekeeper at Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago for quite some time before moving back to Durant. In 1970, Della decided to move back north to Waterloo.
Survived by: five children, Bobbi J. Marston-McKinney of Waterloo, Roosevelt (Roxanne) Oliver of Harlan, Patricia Oliver of Chicago and Andrew Oliver and Alfred (Gloria) Oliver, both of Waterloo; three sisters, Alberta Cole of Chicago, Dorothy Ambrose of Waterloo, and Bessie Smith of Calumet City, Ill.; four grandchildren, Sidney Oliver and Nicole Oliver of Chicago, Crystal Oliver and Shaneeka Oliver of Harlan; a great-granddaughter, Tatyana of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Ora Jean; her parents; five brothers, Jim, Joe, Robert Lee, Leroy, and Jerry; and a sister, Mary.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services Friday at the funeral chapel.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Della gave her life to Christ at an early age in Goodman. She loved taking walks, visiting friends, gardening and taking care of her flowers. She was loved by everyone in the neighborhood. She also loved traveling to Chicago visiting her brothers and sisters
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.