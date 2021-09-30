Chuck Grassley: House cocaine penalty change won’t fly in Senate

Legislation that would eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder cocaine passed the U.S. House with broad bipartisan support, but Sen. Chuck Grassley doubts it can get the necessary votes in the Senate.

Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been pushing a package of criminal justice reform measures that could reduce the sentencing difference, now 18 to 1, “but I don’t think one-to-one can pass,” he said Wednesday.

The House voted 361-66 to approve the Equal Act with the support of all four Iowa representatives — three Republicans and a Democrat.

Grassley co-sponsored legislation that changed the federal government’s 100 to 1 sentencing ratio — with heavier sentences for crack cocaine than powder cocaine — to 18 to 1.

“I think there's a possibility of reducing the 18 to 1 differential we have now,” he said during his weekly call with Iowa reporters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, he’s not willing to reduce it if it sinks the criminal justice reform package he and Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin are working to pass.