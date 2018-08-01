DES MOINES -- Susan Christensen is the newest Iowa Supreme Court justice and its only female member.
Christensen’s appointment to the high court was announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Christensen is 56, from Harlan, and has served as a district court judge since 2015.
She replaces former justice Bruce Zager, who earlier this year announced his retirement.
Before Christensen’s appointment, Iowa was the only state in the nation without a woman on its highest court.
She was appointed by Reynolds, the state’s first female governor.
“To my soon new colleagues on the Iowa Supreme Court: I look forward to working with you and dusting off the ladies’ room,” Christensen said.
Reynolds, who made her first appointment to the Iowa Supreme Court since taking over as governor in 2017, chose Christensen from among three finalists -- all women -- proposed by the state’s nonpartisan judicial nominating committee.
The other finalists were Kellyann Lekar of Waterloo and Terri Combs of West Des Moines.
“Iowans need judges who are smart, thoughtful and hard-working,” Reynolds said in prepared remarks. “We need judges who understand the proper role of the courts within our government. Judges who will apply the law, not make it. Judges who will decide cases based upon the text of our statues and constitution, not their personal policy preferences.”
Christensen is the daughter of a former Iowa Supreme Court justice. Her father, Jerry Larson, is the high court’s longest serving member: He served for 30 years.
“My dad is here with me today in spirit, and I know he has a huge smile on his face right now,” Christensen said.
