WATERLOO -- Chris Shimp is resigning his Waterloo City Council seat after less than nine months in office.
Shimp announced Friday he was resigning immediately for personal and family reasons.
"Serving the people of Ward 5 has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Shimp said. "The most important title I’ve earned in life, however, is dad.
"Unfortunately, local politics has become extremely hostile and I can no longer subject my family to the media attention and harsh discourse that comes along with serving in public office,” he said. “Returning to private life and just being 'dad' is the best move for me right now.”
Shimp said he takes full responsibility for past mistakes but said he believes he has become a constant target of political opponents since his election.
Shimp, 33, was elected in November by defeating Cody Leistikow in the race to replace longtime Ward 5 Councilman Ron Welper, who did not seek re-election. His term was not set to expire until the end of 2021.
Shimp was seated in January and was frequently part of a voting bloc including council members Steve Schmitt, Bruce Jacobs and Margaret Klein.
Under Iowa law, the remaining six council members can call for a special election to complete Shimp's term or appoint someone to replace him until the next city election in November 2019. If they appoint a replacement, residents still can petition for a special election.
Very sorry to see this. I appreciated Chris's candor and enthusiasm and though he struggled through some issues personally, I had to remind myself of the challenges a young family man faces in today's conflicted world. I have a deep respect for anyone willing to put themselves into public positions...even those I don't support. It takes courage and an extremely strong backbone to do it. Sorry to see you go, Chris.
