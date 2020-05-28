Chris Schwartz campaign endorsed by federal, local elected officials
Chris Schwartz campaign endorsed by federal, local elected officials

WATERLOO — A number of elected officials have endorsed Black Hawk County Supervisor Chris Schwartz’s re-election bid.

Schwartz, the current board chair and one of five Democrats running for three nominations in Tuesday’s primary, announced the endorsements this week.

They include Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, state Reps. Timi Brown-Powers and Ras Smith, state Sens. Eric Giddens and Bill Dotzler, and Waterloo City Council members Dave Boesen, Pat Morrissey, Jonathan Grieder, Jerome Amos, Sharon Juon and Ray Feuss.

“Chris Schwartz has served Black Hawk County with knowledge, passion and a commitment to working people,” Finkenauer said. “He’s a friend of mine, and I trust him to stand up for Iowans even in the toughest times.”

Smith added: “Strong progressive communities are built by those willing to continually push forward to ensure fairness and equality for all. In the Cedar Valley that’s Chris Schwartz.”

Morrissey said: “Activist, populist, progressive, innovator, trusted person of the people and his word. Those are not just words but are Chris Schwartz.”

