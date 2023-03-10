CEDAR FALLS — If looking for a lifelong resident to be on the City Council, Chris Latta will guarantee voters have at least one choice come November.

MercyOne Northeast Iowa’s director of behavioral health & emergency care plans to run for the Ward 2 seat that Councilmember Susan deBuhr says she will step down from after 20 years in the role.

“I’ve lived here my entire life and I think this community has such an awesome tradition and foundation that we should be proud of,” said Latta. “This was next logical way for me to get involved.”

Ward 2 currently encompasses the southwestern portion of Cedar Falls, west of the Iowa Highway 58 corridor and South Main Street, and south of Seerley Boulevard. He’s the first one to express an interest in campaigning for the seat.

The 2003 graduate of Cedar Falls High School is running for public office for the first time and hopes his decisions would give people even more of a reason to live in the city he says is already headed in the right direction.

“I think we are a small town with big culture and I think that’s a really unique thing you can’t find everywhere,” said Latta. “We’re still Iowa nice. That still exists here and it needs to stay here.”

Latta, 38, has been involved in his community, whether that be in his elementary school kids’ activities or through his church, but he’s been paying attention to what’s been happening in local government from afar or sometimes in-person as was the case this Monday.

He’s been more engaged since 2019 when he took an interest in the race between incumbent mayor Jim Brown and his eventual successor, Mayor Rob Green.

Latta has an appreciation for what the city has become, but wants to unite rather than fight when it comes time to make important decisions.

“For me, I think what I’ve found to be unfortunate the last handful of years is we’ve really just been divided on two issues and it’s prevented us from being able to move forward,” he said. “I’d like to think I’m someone who can come in with an open mind and a willingness to listen.”

Economic development is an important issue to him, and he recognizes a strong foundation already exists.

“When I was in high school, State Street was a one way, two-lane street leading from 12th to the back parking lot of Cup of Joe and there was a single lane that led off onto the highway,” Latta said. “Now look at that space, it’s unbelievable. It’s something that every community in Iowa would be jealous of.

“I think we have to continue stuff like that. That does mean spending money, but you also have to look at what that money then brings back. You have to find that balance there. Overall, I’m pretty fiscally responsible, but I think there are times when you have to spend money to make money.”

Latta is supportive of quality of life projects, too, whether that be related to the city’s trail system or the millions of dollars in recreational improvements slated to happen on and along the Cedar River between the First and Main Street bridges.

“You even look at what we’re doing with the pool facility at the high school,” he said. “We have an opportunity right now to actually have big swim meets come here to Cedar Falls, and that’s money that is being brought into the city.”

“That comes with a cost. That is not a bad thing,” he added.

Latta also says he would have been fine with moving forward with a big-time infrastructure project – the reconstruction of Main Street from Sixth Street to just north of University Avenue – when the low bid came in $9 million higher than expected.

“It’s money now or money later,” he said. “The sewage work needed to be done on Main Street. I think we’re on borrowed time now from what everyone says. I would have absolutely supported that. Who knows what it’s going to cost us later? The inflation prices aren’t getting any better.”

Over the course of the last few years, Latta says he’s posed lots of questions to public safety leadership, partly because of his leadership position in health care, and wanting to know what’s working and what’s not working.

He admits not understanding exactly why the public safety model has been “divisive” but he believes the professionals know what they’re doing and are doing great job.

Still, he says he’d be open to talking about a third party to perform an evaluation to look at opportunities for improvement and value added, but “not dragging the whole program through this again and again and again.”

“If there’s information out there that we don’t have then, great, I guess I’m glad we’re doing this study,” Latta said. “But we have to live with the results of what the study says. If the study comes back and says we need to hire 10 more police officers, for example, well, that’s great, but we have to have the money to do that.”

Latta also emphasized that he “wants to stick with decisions” made by the council and doesn’t want to rehash discussion when a conclusion has been reached.

He also wants to rely on the experts working for the city.

“We have department heads for a reason. We have Administrator Ron Gaines for a reason, and I think we have to listen to those experts and evaluate the information that they present to us and its merit,” Latta said

“What do the experts say and what is the fiscally responsible choice? Let’s land on it and let’s actually stick to what we say we’re going to do,” he added.

