DES MOINES -- There was a decided consensus among the mental health care advocates in the room: The proposed groundwork for a statewide children’s mental health care system being discussed is long overdue, much appreciated and incomplete.
Please pass it as soon as possible, those advocates said.
Legislation that would lay the foundation received its first public hearing Wednesday at the Iowa Capitol.
The proposed legislation came from Gov. Kim Reynolds and was based on recommendations made by a panel of experts and stakeholders.
“It’s a priority of ours,” Reynolds said Wednesday during a news conference. “It’s the right thing to do. We don’t have a children’s mental health system right now. We’ve been talking about it for decades. As I said in the Condition of the State (address), now is the time to act.”
The governor’s proposal establishes eligibility requirements, core services that must be provided statewide, aligns the new children’s system with the regionally focused adult system and creates a state board to oversee the new children’s system.
With distinct symmetry, mental health care advocates who testified at Wednesday’s legislative hearing on the proposal said they were grateful it has been brought forward, they appreciate the initial steps taken in the bill and they pointed to what they said are critical elements that are missing.
The most frequent requests were for timelines to ensure the goals laid out in the legislation are achieved, elimination of a requirement that a child be diagnosed before he or she can receive services, a hotline as a starting point for people seeking to help a child in crisis, and funding to ensure the services are delivered.
Representatives from counties and mental health care regions in particular stressed the need for more funding or the elimination of the cap on counties’ ability to raise taxes to fund mental health care services.
Larry Murphy, a lobbyist for one of the eastern Iowa mental health care regions, said state funding for mental health care services have been “episodic,” and urged state lawmakers to devise a long-term funding formula.
Iowa’s mental health care services are funded by a combination of federal, state and local sources.
“You need to put in place some sort of formula that pulls in all the various players that actually fund mental health in some capacity and decide what the state’s contribution is going to be,” Murphy said. “Polices are wonderful, but policies without dollars behind them are well-intentioned words, but they don’t have a lot of impact.”
Reynolds and legislators acknowledged the proposal is just a first step that simply lays some groundwork for the new children’s system.
“This is really an important first step,” Reynolds said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but we have to start with the structure. And what I’ve seen is we’ve spent two decades talking about how much we need one, but we’ve yet to take the first step in creating the system. And that’s what this does.”
When legislators said they planned to advance the bill, advocates in the hearing room applauded.
“I’m thrilled,” said Nina Rickman, who said she has two adopted sons with mental health care needs. “This is so, so important and it will greatly and positively impact so many families like mine with kids who struggle with mental illness.”
