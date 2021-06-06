Child care bills should help families with cost, access, advocates say

Sunshine Home Child Care Center kept most of its clients during the COVID-19 pandemic because even if the parents were working from home, they still needed child care. Except for one week when Hurt was quarantining because of a possible exposure to the virus, she did not have to close the center nor did she have any cases among children or staff. Now that Iowans are heading back to their offices, she’s getting more calls from panicky parents trying to find care.

“I turn down five clients calling me a week,” she said.

Cook said the doubling of the income threshold for the tax credit will help more families that are earning income, but not enough to afford child care. The United Way has conducted research on those types of families, calling them ALICE: an individual or family who is asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed.

“They’re working. They’re churning it out every single month. But they’re coming up short,” Cook said. “The (expanded tax credit) captures so many more families.”

Business interests are applauding the approved legislation as well, saying it will help employers find more workers.