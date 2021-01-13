Chief Justice says Iowa justice may look different, but it survived COVID-19

The Iowa judicial system was “turned on its head” by the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Justice Susan Christensen told lawmakers Wednesday, but the system survived through the “hard work, tenacity and sheer guts” of judicial branch employees.

The pandemic forced the court system to enact two shutdowns of jury trials and institute remote hearings, but she is determined to resume in-person trials in February.

“We couldn’t just shut the doors and say, ‘Come back when things are better,’ ” Christensen said in her first Condition of the Judiciary speech to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

“And it’s not like people have a choice to go to court — we tend to send out something called a subpoena or summons when we want someone to show up, not invitations with an RSVP.”

As the mother of a son with cerebral palsy, Christensen said she’s been guided by the saying, “We cannot change the wind, but we can adjust the sails.”

When the Legislature and much of state government suspended their usual activities in March, the chief justice posed the question: “If COVID-19 is now the wind of which we cannot change, how can the judicial branch adjust its sails?”