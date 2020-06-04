Chickasaw County supervisor falls short in primary race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An incumbent on the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors came up just short of a challenger in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to unofficial results.

Steven J. Geerts garnered 159 votes, or 49.23% of the total, in the District 4 race. Challenger Ken Rasing received 162 votes, which was 50.15% of the 323 ballots cast. There were two write-in votes.

Matthew Kuhn ran unopposed for the District 4 seat in the Republican primary. He will face Rasing in the general election unless the canvass or a recount of the race changes the outcome on the Democrats’ side.

In results from selected other contested primary elections across the region:

Fayette County Board of Supervisors incumbent Janell Bradley won the Republican primary with 888 votes, or 61%, to 560 for challenger Ferlin Lauer. No candidate was on the ballot for the seat in the Democratic primary, which had 97 write-in votes.

Charlie McClintock came out ahead of Phil High in the Iowa House District 95 Republican

primary. The district includes a portion of Buchanan County in the Rowley area as well as parts of Linn County. McClintock received 1,278 votes to 912 for High.