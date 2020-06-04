Chickasaw County supervisor falls short in primary race

WATERLOO — An incumbent on the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors came up just short of a challenger in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, according to unofficial results.
Steven J. Geerts garnered 159 votes, or 49.23% of the total, in the District 4 race. Challenger Ken Rasing received 162 votes, which was 50.15% of the 323 ballots cast. There were two write-in votes.
Matthew Kuhn ran unopposed for the District 4 seat in the Republican primary. He will face Rasing in the general election unless the canvass or a recount of the race changes the outcome on the Democrats’ side.
In results from selected other contested primary elections across the region:
- Fayette County Board of Supervisors incumbent Janell Bradley won the Republican primary with 888 votes, or 61%, to 560 for challenger Ferlin Lauer. No candidate was on the ballot for the seat in the Democratic primary, which had 97 write-in votes.
- Charlie McClintock came out ahead of Phil High in the Iowa House District 95 Republican
- primary. The district includes a portion of Buchanan County in the Rowley area as well as parts of Linn County. McClintock received 1,278 votes to 912 for High.
In the general election, McClintock will face Democrat Christian Andrews, who was unopposed his primary. Rep. Louis Zumbach, R-Coggon, did not run for re-election.
Photos: Headquarters 1-133rd Departure
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.