Chelsie Luhring hired as Cedar Falls' diversity, equity, inclusion specialist

CEDAR FALLS — The city has hired a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist, a new position that’s long been anticipated as being a key piece to Cedar Falls and the Human Rights Commission achieving its goals and solving problems related to racial equity and equality.

Chelsie Luhring, formerly a content development specialist with VGM Education, started in the role last week, after beating out four other candidates for the job.

“I have been looking for ways to make a positive impact for individuals and groups who face barriers and disparities, and when I saw this position open, I knew I had to take on the challenge,” she said in a statement provided by the city Wednesday. “For the past four years, I have been involved with the DEI committee at VGM, including creating educational opportunities through resources and speakers, and eventually leading as a co-chair of the committee.”

“As a content development specialist for VGM Education, I wrote courses for health care workers on the topics of diversity and inclusion; individual and systemic discrimination in health care; pronouns; implicit bias, and cultural competency.”

She comes to the city with experience as a domestic abuse counselor and crisis intervention specialist. Her credentials include a master’s degree in transpersonal counseling psychology from Naropa University in Colorado and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Northern Colorado.

She’ll work out of the city’s Finance and Business Operations Department, but more closely within the Human Resources Division. Her starting salary is $73,000.

“I gained valuable experience through the people and clients I helped as a domestic abuse advocate and as a crisis intervention counselor,” Luhring said. “I have spent a lot of time with people who are in their most vulnerable moments, and it’s very clear to me how institutions play a role in either helping to move people forward or holding them back.

“It’s my hope that I can help the city with building a more aware, diverse and inclusive workforce, and create more equitable opportunities for our staff and citizens.”

There had been hope for a long time that the city would move forward with the hire. Mayor Rob Green asked in early 2021 for a racial equity task force to be formed to address long-term challenges that came to light in part because of a 24/7 Wall St. article in 2018 naming the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area the worst in the country for Black people to live.

Toward the end of 2021, the task force formally made a number of recommendations, including that the city make an “investment in organizational capacity and infrastructure. The position was given the go-ahead by the City Council in March as part of its current year budget.

The job description later was approved by the elected officials, and was first posted back in the summer, but had to be re-posted a second time after the city only attracted one qualified candidate, according to Green.

Among the new hires that the council will likely consider next month when it’s introduced to a draft of the upcoming 2024 budget is a public safety officer ($93,000), property acquisition specialist ($89,700), library assistant ($68,800) and code enforcement officer ($49,600).

The additional officer would be assigned to a police K-9 program the city’s public safety department has proposed starting.

Inside the newly remodeled Cedar Falls City Hall council chambers Cedar Falls City Hall - 1 Cedar Falls City Hall - 3 Cedar Falls City Hall - 14 Cedar Falls City Hall - 13 Cedar Falls City Hall - 2 Cedar Falls City Hall - 4 Cedar Falls City Hall - 5 Cedar Falls City Hall - 16 Cedar Falls City Hall - 6 Cedar Falls City Hall - 7 Cedar Falls City Hall - 8 Cedar Falls City Hall - 9 Cedar Falls City Hall - 17 Cedar Falls City Hall - 11 Cedar Falls City Hall - 12 Cedar Falls City Hall - 15 Cedar Falls City Council - 19