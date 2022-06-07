Charley Thomson beats two opponents in Republican primary for District 58 representative

A lawyer and businessman beat two other challengers vying for the Republican nomination for state representative of District 58 in Tuesday’s primary election.

Charley Thomson, 62, of Charles City, tallied 289 votes, or 52.45%.

Jim Wright, 62, a retired school band director and technology coordinator from Sumner, got 186 votes, or 33.76% of the total.

And Sean Galleger, 64, a Fairbank, a retiree of a career mostly focused on business management and finances at manufacturing firms, tallied 76 votes, or 13.79%.

House District 58 covers Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. No Democrats have filed to run for the seat.

“I’m ready for a bit of rest, but I’m very grateful,” Thomson said Tuesday night. “It was a lot of work, but a lot of fun. And I’m grateful to have met all the people of the district.”

“I’m very grateful to the voters and to my opponents; they’re great gentleman.” He said it was a “policy driven” race that left voters with clear choices.

He felt his success came down to his pro-life and school-choice stances. Along the campaign trail, he learned that one of his main jobs as a state representative will be “protecting Iowans from poorly constructed federal policy.”

“I observed that people are very frustrated that Iowa’s being treated as an afterthought in national policy,” he said. “We’re being ruled by policy coming out of Washington."

Despite having no opponent in November, he committed to continuing to knock on doors because he wants to be capable of fully representing all the people in his district no matter their political affiliation.

