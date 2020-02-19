Challenges to Iowa judge selection law fail in appeals court

Rush said he will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the decision.

The appeals court did not reach the issue of whether the law is constitutional saying the lawsuit should not be allowed to go to trial because none of the plaintiffs had legal standing to challenge the law.

The judicial commission members claimed the new makeup of the commission which gave the governor a majority of appointees on the 17-member panel diluted the votes of the lawyer members.

Critics say the changes inserted politics into the judge selection system and shifted the balance in favor of the governor. Supporters say lawyers previously had too much clout in the process.

The court said each commissioner still has one vote and each vote carries the same weight as before, so they have no standing to sue.

The Democratic legislators who sued also have no standing to challenge the law. The court said to succeed a lawmaker would have to show injury in a personal and individual way and the plaintiff lawmakers have not done so in this case.

The court also said Reynolds already appointed judges to the appeals court and the supreme court under the new law and asked what would happen if the lawsuit was successful.