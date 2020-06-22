Challenge accepted, but no details yet for Ernst-Greenfield debates

That wasn’t good enough for Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann, who said he expects more “crickets” from Greenfield, a play on an anti-Ernst ad by an outside group.

“Since Greenfield is clearly unprepared to lead and her ideas are out-of-touch with Iowans, the last thing she wants to do is debate a tested and proven leader like Joni,” Kaufmann tweeted.

Greenfield’s campaign, the Iowa Democratic Party and their allies quickly labeled the debate challenge a stunt that serves only to reinforce that the incumbent is trailing in the polls. Recent polls have shown Greenfield leading by 3 percentage points, within the margin of error.

If Ernst wants to talk to Iowans, she can start by saying whether she supports a lawsuit that could dismantle the Affordable Care Act and explaining her “ongoing dark money scandal,” said Greenfield spokesman Sam Newton.

The state Democratic Party called the debate challenge a “Hail Mary stunt,” a reference to the traditional Catholic prayer that is part of the Rosary and Angelus.

“Iowans know her as a failed Washington politician, and voters are ready to hold her accountable for putting corporate special interests ahead of Iowans,” spokesman Jeremy Busch said.