Chad Ingels announces run for Iowa House District 64

RANDALIA -- A Northeast Iowa farmer and father of three announced he would campaign for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Chad Ingels, 51, of Randalia, announced Tuesday he would be running for the Republican nomination in Iowa House District 64, which covers most of Buchanan County and the southern half of Fayette County.

The seat is currently held by Bruce Bearinger, a Democrat who was first elected to the seat in 2012. Bearinger ran unopposed for the seat in the last election in 2018. The district has been held by a Democrat since 2002.

"Now just seems like the right time," Ingels told The Courier. "I am running because I can offer some unique perspectives."

He said his big priorities are water quality improvement efforts, pre-K-12 education and the state's handling of Medicaid.

"My wife and I have two children who have Down syndrome who are served by Medicaid," he said. "I believe my experience as a parent can be beneficial to making it even better in the future."

