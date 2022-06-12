CFU warns of possible, but unlikely, 'rolling' summer outages due to 'shrinking energy capacity'

CEDAR FALLS — Steve Bernard has been in the utilities sector for a few decades.

But never before has the Cedar Falls Utilities general manager seen Midwestern communities prepare for possible “rolling” power outages like they will do this summer.

Precautions have been taken in western states like California for years. But Bernard says it’s now possible – while still “highly unlikely” in his opinion – that Iowa utility companies could be “forced to implement limited, controlled outages” for about an hour at a time.

“We hope we don’t have to go down this path, but we think that it’s better for us to be prepared and to make our customers aware of the situation,” he said.

CFU, in a news release, describes the “potential energy shortfall” forecast by regional power grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator as the reason for this shift in 2022.

The operator services 42 million people across the central parts of North America and warns it “may not be able to generate enough electricity during peak demand times this summer.”

CFU and the region’s other utilities could be called upon by MISO to run local electric generating plants and cut energy demand, but the rolling blackouts would be “necessary in an emergency to prevent long-term damage to the electric grid,” said CFU in the news release.

“For many years, the MISO region had the capacity to produce more electricity than needed by customers,” the release said. “The excess energy capacity has been shrinking. This is largely due to retirements of fuel-dependent plants fired by coal, natural gas, or nuclear fuel” due to economic, regulatory, and environmental pressures.

“There have been large additions of wind generation to the electric grid, and significant additions of solar arrays are expected soon. However, wind and solar are intermittent and unpredictable resources that do not provide certainty when planning for days with high electric demand,” CFU added.

Bernard said the “worst case scenario” could happen if the weather doesn’t cooperate – “if there are extra warm days for stretches,” causing more energy to be spent, and “if wind is very light,” meaning less energy can be generated.

Weather is the crucial factor, he said. A challenging summer also could erupt if plants and generators go down at unexpected times.

If problems arise, calls first will be made to customers, starting with large businesses, to reduce their energy usage to help “maintain grid reliability.”

During peak demand times, CFU may suggest residential customers make efforts to reduce energy use. One way is to turn off the air conditioner or turn the temperature up to 78 degrees or higher.

Another idea is avoiding the use of large appliances like a washer, dryer and dishwasher during peak usage hours.

But in the more extreme example, Bernard said, outages would be “rotated” throughout “different parts of town.”

Customers likely would feel the impact sometime between the late morning and early evening, but it’s unlikely a sector of town would experience two of these approximately hour-long blackouts on the same day, said Bernard.

Power would be maintained at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center (Sartori Memorial Hospital) and key public safety facilities. If people have critical medical or communications equipment, CFU said, it is important they be prepared with a battery backup or an alternative location to power it up.

“It’s a first-of-its-kind event,” Bernard said. “We’ve never had to prepare like this in Cedar Falls.”

“CFU will be providing advanced notices as much as possible through CFU2Go app and automated calls and messaging. If you don’t have an updated phone number on file, we ask you get that addressed,” he added.

To check or update a phone number listed in your CFU account, call CFU customer service at (319) 268-5280. Or customers can log in to their online utility account at cfu.net and check their “My Profile” information.

