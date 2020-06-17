CFU upgrades to 10 gigabit Internet, named fastest U.S. service provider by magazine

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities' customers can now upgrade to internet speeds that rank among the fastest in the world.
The municipal utility announced Wednesday that 10 gigabit per second internet service is available in Cedar Falls. That is 400 times faster than what the Federal Communications Commission officially classifies as broadband, 25 megabits per second.
“We are the first city in Iowa to have 10 gigabit internet service available city-wide,” Steve Bernard, CFU general manager said in a news release. “The upgrade is a community asset that supports innovation in business, education and government in Cedar Falls.”
In addition to updating the top internet tier to 10 gigabit, CFU has increased the capacity on all internet service tiers. CFU’s standard home and business internet speed is now 250 megabits per second. Most residential customers pay $45.50 per month for that service.
Currently, 15 customers in Cedar Falls are connected to 10 gigabit service. The cost for residential customers is $117 per month. The cost for business customers is $440 per month.
PC Mag recently recognized Cedar Falls Utilities as the fastest internet service provider in the country. PC Mag measures internet download and upload speeds with their online speed test. In 2020, CFU ranks first among providers measured, beating out large internet providers across the country.
Cedar Falls families are adding internet enabled devices to their homes quickly. More connected devices means that ultra-fast internet speeds will become increasingly important. CFU has designed the network for a community in which everything is connected and internet users expect to have access to the best of all experiences instantly.
“We know customer demand for bandwidth and connection speed will continue to grow,” said Bernard. “We view it as our job to offer a world-class communications network and get out of the way to see what our customers can do with no limitations.”
Most importantly, the business-ready infrastructure helps local companies succeed and positions Cedar Falls to compete nationally for new jobs and economic growth. The 10 Gig network is a platform built for innovation.
“This upgrade to 10 gigabit leads our ability to compete with the best cities in the world in terms of broadband availability, and puts us ahead of the curve for economic development opportunities,” said Shane Graham, Cedar Falls economic development coordinator.
