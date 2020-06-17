CFU upgrades to 10 gigabit Internet, named fastest U.S. service provider by magazine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities' customers can now upgrade to internet speeds that rank among the fastest in the world.

The municipal utility announced Wednesday that 10 gigabit per second internet service is available in Cedar Falls. That is 400 times faster than what the Federal Communications Commission officially classifies as broadband, 25 megabits per second.

“We are the first city in Iowa to have 10 gigabit internet service available city-wide,” Steve Bernard, CFU general manager said in a news release. “The upgrade is a community asset that supports innovation in business, education and government in Cedar Falls.”

In addition to updating the top internet tier to 10 gigabit, CFU has increased the capacity on all internet service tiers. CFU’s standard home and business internet speed is now 250 megabits per second. Most residential customers pay $45.50 per month for that service.

Currently, 15 customers in Cedar Falls are connected to 10 gigabit service. The cost for residential customers is $117 per month. The cost for business customers is $440 per month.