CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities’ initial offer on wage increases for the next two years was approved Thursday by union representatives meeting at AMVETS Post 49.

About 20 members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 discussed the proposal in private for about an hour before voting. Those asked about the final tally afterward declined to disclose it.

Under the offer from management, the 77 employees of CFU’s electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities covered by the contract would receive 3.5% to 5.5% pay increases based on the job classification for fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1. They would get 4% across-the-board raises for fiscal year 2025, beginning July 1, 2024.

The new wages are contingent upon the board of trustees giving its approval, likely at its April 12 meeting.

The administration, in its proposal, stated the figures were based on market data and comparable companies. However, union representatives asked for 8.5% and 5% bumps across the board, respectively, for fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025 because they felt that was more in line with inflation and cost of living.

After private negotiations between the two sides’ representation — details of which legally can’t be disclosed publicly — the approved proposal was viewed by the union as the final offer. Not accepting it could have led to impasse procedures outlined in state code that union representatives acknowledged would have automatically set them up for less than CFU’s offer.

Few comments were offered after the meeting and the union members would only do so with their names omitted.

“There was a lot of discussion and input from both sides, and some felt the comparables weren’t up to par,” said one communications technician. “Overall, it was a very cordial meeting and ultimately our decision came down to what’s best for employees and the future generation of CFU workers.”

There’s a certain “brotherhood” and “solidarity” that others described when looking at the 3.5% to 5.5% increases in fiscal year 2024 as well as wanting better for those on the lower end of the scale.

“I was willing to fall on the sword for our meter readers because they were the lowest,” said one worker. “What’s the incentive for them to stay in the union, if we’re not bargaining hard for them?”

Meter readers were the only position at the 3.5% mark, increasing from $32.56 to $33.70 per hour.

On the higher end of the spectrum, a few job classifications would get the 5.5% raise, including the instrument and control technician, increasing from $47.73 to $50.36 per hour.

A lot of the gripes were about the 2017 state overhaul of collective bargaining laws that stripped away many of the rights from a majority of the state’s public sector unions.

“CFU is a good solid company, and I love working for CFU, especially because of the values they instill in us when we’re hired,” said one worker. “I’m proud and am still proud, but I’m just disappointed in our government that allowed this to happen with our bargaining rights. The government did us wrong, and the politics has affected us.”

The employees covered by the contract account for about 39% of the Cedar Falls Utilities workforce; other jobs are not part of a collective bargaining agreement with the municipal utility. The current contract is in place from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025, according to CFU employee and legal services.

The agreement was reopened March 8 for the sole purpose of wage negotiations, which was when both sides made their initial offers.

“The utility does a very comprehensive market study to make sure that the wages are competitive in what they have to pay to provide all of the various services, and it’s not only public companies we compare them to, but we try to get a flavor of what the private sector, including its biggest competition like MidAmerican, is doing,” said Michael Galloway, the attorney representing administration.

In fiscal year 2021, the wage increases varied from 2% to 5% while 2022 and 2023 included 3% hikes across the board, per the contract.

The full contract includes much more than wages, like terms for working hours, grievance procedures and vacation time, and was negotiated around the time the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.

