CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees signed off Wednesday on wage increases for the next two years, which were earlier ratified by union employees.

The agreement passed 4-0 with no discussion. Trustee Leslie Prideaux was absent. A majority of union members had voted in favor of the agreement, which was CFU’s initial bargaining proposal, for ratification.

The 77 employees of CFU’s electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities – part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 – will receive 3.5% to 5.5% pay increases based on job classification for fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1. They will get 4% across-the-board raises for fiscal year 2025, beginning July 1, 2024.

The administration, in its proposal, stated the figures were based on market data and comparable companies. However, union representatives asked for 8.5% and 5% bumps across the board, respectively, for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 because they felt that was more in line with inflation and cost of living.

The employees covered by the contract account for about 39% of the Cedar Falls Utilities’ workforce; other jobs are not part of a collective bargaining agreement with the municipal utility. The current contract is in place from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2025, according to CFU employee and legal services.

The collective bargaining agreement was reopened March 8 for the sole purpose of wage negotiations, which was when both sides made their initial offers.

In other business, the board approved:

A resolution authorizing the transfer of surplus funds from the municipal electric and gas utilities of $2.54 million and $604,416, respectively, to the city of Cedar Falls’ general fund as the annual payment in lieu of taxes.

A resolution authorizing reimbursement of $3.96 million to help pay for eight of the city’s street improvement projects, including the reconstructions of parts of Main Street and West 27th Street, as well as the bridge and box culvert replacements on Olive Street. Patchwork is also covered by the payments.

An amendment to the Lehigh-Webster Transmission and Webster Terminals Facilities and Operating Agreement, between MidAmerican Energy Company, Corn Belt Power Cooperative, Spencer Municipal Utilities, Webster City, New Hampton Municipal Light Plant, Alta Municipal Power Plant, Sumner Municipal Light Plant and West Bend Municipal Utilities, to reflect facility improvements, sale of ownership interests and other changes.

The board also tabled the adoption of the 2023-2032 Strategic Plan for further discussion, per the recommendation of Trustee Marabeth Soneson.

