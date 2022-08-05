CFU to look into installing faster electric vehicle charger once funding becomes available

CEDAR FALLS — A faster electric vehicle charger could be installed in Cedar Falls, but the local utilities company must first find the funding.

The Level 3 direct current fast charger would give vehicles 3 to 20 miles per minute, compared with the already available Level 2 dual-port charger on West Second Street, which gives vehicles 12 to 80 miles per hour.

“Some say you could be ready to go in 10-20 minutes,” said Mike Litterer, director of customer services and business development for Cedar Falls Utilities, about the faster charger.

He pointed to Iowa’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, adopted by the Department of Transportation a couple of days ago, and how its initial target area for national electric vehicle infrastructure funding includes the corridors along Interstates 80, 35, 29 and 380.

These corridors were identified because they are “all important” for drivers taking long-distance trips. The millions of dollars in funding comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“At some point, hopefully, they’ll open it up to other areas,” Litterer said. In the meantime, CFU continues to look at other infrastructure funding opportunities.

He estimates one fast charger could cost more than $100,000, after including the transformer, electric line and other specialized infrastructure and equipment.

“Our first choice is to wait for a grant,” Litterer said.

The alternative may be to wait for a truck stop, gas station or other business to add one, he said.

In December 2019, CFU and the city jointly funded a dual-port Level 2 charger along West Second Street for the public to use after paying a fee.

It cost about $20,000 to install and, on average, a vehicle will charge for four hours.

One parking spot was designated for charging vehicles, and the city has announced plans to add a second spot adjacent to the first after seeing an increase in usage.

The first full year, 2020, saw 401 charging sessions and 2021 saw 561 sessions at the Second Street charger, Litterer said. He estimated the station has been used anywhere from two to four times per day in 2022, or up to a total of 16 to 20 hours.

“At this point, we have no plans to install another level two,” Litterer said. “We think the future is the faster charger.”

He said the Level 3 charger would benefit people passing through Cedar Falls who want to quickly charge and be on their way.

Additionally, he said, many private businesses already offer Level 2 chargers; Holiday Inn and Suites on Hudson Road has six.

Most locals already have a way to charge their electric vehicle at home, Litterer said.