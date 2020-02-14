CFU sets rates for electric vehicle charger usage

CEDAR FALLS — The free ride is ending.
Electric vehicle owners who utilize the new charging station near City Hall will have to do so on their own dime starting March 1.
Since the Level 2 charger was installed along West Second Street in mid-December, there has been no cost to hook up a vehicle.
After Cedar Falls Utilities’ board of trustees approved fees for the service Wednesday, that will change. Beginning next month, there will be a charging session fee of 50 cents and 13 cents per kilowatt hour for the energy used. A two-hour charge will cost a total of approximately $2.
Trustees approved the fees, which are comparable to other public chargers across the Midwest, following a public hearing. Resident Jack Yates asked the board to consider continuing to offer the service at no cost.
“Jack’s point is well-taken,” said Steve Bernard, the municipal utility’s general manager, but he noted there’s a reason to begin charging users. “Part of it is cost of service and being careful about subsidizing things.”
The expense to purchase and install the charger was split between the city of Cedar Falls, paying $10,490, and CFU, paying $9,500. Revenues and maintenance costs will be shared equally between the city and utility.
Mike Litterer, CFU’s director of customer services and business development, said he’s seen steady usage at the charger.
“In the last 30 days, it gets used about once a day,” he told trustees. Some days there are multiple users and others there are none.
Health plan change
Trustees also approved changes to the CFU employee health insurance plan, including the addition of a health maintenance organization option next January to supplement the traditional preferred provider organization.
“We think the time has come to offer this lower cost HMO option,” said Bernard. “We’re not talking about forcing employees to that option.” However, he said it will lower expenses for both employees and CFU.
Premiums, deductibles and out of pocket maximums for the PPO plans will rise starting Aug. 1. When the HMO plans begin, they will match the PPO deductibles and maximums. The HMO premium will be set later this year.
The precise premium cost is not yet known for PPOs, but the employee share will rise a percentage point to 6% of the single and 12% of the family premiums. Deductibles will rise from $200 to $500 for single plans and from $400 to $1,000 for family plans. Out of pocket maximums will rise from $750 to $1,500 for single plans and from $1,500 to $2,500 for family plans.
In other business, trustees approved:
- An increase in Bernard’s annual salary of $15,729, or 7%, to $240,429 retroactive to Jan. 1. The action followed a closed-session performance review held by the board last month.
- Preliminary plans and specifications for Union Road substation expansion work, estimated to cost between $625,000 and $650,000. That will include construction of concrete foundations, conduit, steel structures and associated equipment for the new distribution transformer. Bids will be opened in March with a public hearing during the April 8 board meeting.