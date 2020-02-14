CFU sets rates for electric vehicle charger usage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mike Litterer, CFU’s director of customer services and business development, said he’s seen steady usage at the charger.

“In the last 30 days, it gets used about once a day,” he told trustees. Some days there are multiple users and others there are none.

Health plan change

Trustees also approved changes to the CFU employee health insurance plan, including the addition of a health maintenance organization option next January to supplement the traditional preferred provider organization.

“We think the time has come to offer this lower cost HMO option,” said Bernard. “We’re not talking about forcing employees to that option.” However, he said it will lower expenses for both employees and CFU.

Premiums, deductibles and out of pocket maximums for the PPO plans will rise starting Aug. 1. When the HMO plans begin, they will match the PPO deductibles and maximums. The HMO premium will be set later this year.