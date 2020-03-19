CFU offers payment flexibility during COVID-19 threat

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities will work with residents and businesses to retain utility services as the community faces hardships in response to the COVID-19 health threat.

Late fees will be temporarily waived, flexible payment options will be available and no disconnections will be done as CFU works with customers on a case-by-case basis.

Businesses and residents with concerns about paying their utility bill are encouraged to call the customer service office to discuss options. Customer service staff will remain available to answer questions over the phone Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 268-5280.

CFU will continue to provide residents with access to critical utility functions with no risk to electric, gas, water and communication services and will deploy necessary staff to resolve emergencies and maintain vital services.

For ongoing information, customers can visit CFU’s website at www.cfu.net or follow Cedar Falls Utilities on Facebook and @CFUNews on Twitter.