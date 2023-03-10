CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities management reopened wage negotiations Wednesday with union representatives as stipulated in the current collective bargaining contract.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 asked for 8.5% and 5% bumps across the board, respectively, for fiscal year 2024, beginning July 1, and fiscal year 2025, beginning July 1, 2024.

Management responded by proposing 3.5% to 5.5% increases based on the job classification for fiscal year 2024, and 4% across-the-board raises for fiscal year 2025.

Few words were said during the public portion when initial proposals were presented. But management’s attorney Mike Galloway was confident afterwards a deal would be settled quickly and in time for ratification at the next meeting of the CFU board of trustees in April.

However, if the parties fail to reach a voluntary agreement, they will go through the impasse procedures outlined in state code.

The current contract represents 77 employees, or about 39% of the Cedar Falls Utilities workforce, spanning from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025, according to CFU employee and legal services.

The job classifications include a range of technicians, operators, specialists, mechanics and workers for its water, gas electric and telecommunications utilities.

In fiscal year 2021, the increases varied from 2% to 5%, while 2022 and 2023 included 3% wage hikes across the board.