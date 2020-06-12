CFU board replaces cable TV battery backup units, expanding capacity

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities is expanding the capacity of its battery backup power for cable TV operations.
The board of trustees Wednesday approved a $54,965 bid from Power Protection Products Inc. of Des Moines for two uninterruptable power supply units at the communications head end, or control center. UPS units keep equipment running during a power outage until backup generators can start operating.
“Due to continued growth as well as aging equipment, CFU has reached the capacity on two UPS units,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. The new 50 kilowatt units will replace two 24 kilowatt units, effectively doubling current backup power capacity. CFU received three bids on the project, with trustees choosing the lowest one.
The board also adopted preliminary plans and specifications for replacing the back parking lot surface at the CFU office building, developed by AECOM Engineering of Waterloo. The project involves removing and replacing approximately 4,700 square yards of hard surface and installing a new concrete and asphalt lot. The total cost estimate for the project is $464,428.
Strouse said the area is currently comprised of old asphalt, gravel and dirt. Heavy traffic from delivery and CFU trucks has left this surface broken up and in poor condition. Bids on the project are expected to be opened next month.
Trustee MaraBeth Soneson questioned if the space could serve a dual purpose with room for a future solar garden. Steve Bernard, CFU's general manager, said such a possibility had not been looked at, but his gut feeling was that it may not be a good space for such a use.
Wynette Froehner, director of financial and organizational services, said parts of the area not used for parking or roadway are usually taken up by temporary storage. “There won’t be a bunch of unused space,” she said.
In other business, trustees approved:
- Renewal of agreements related to CFU’s self-funded employee health plans, increasing overall expenses 1.97%. Contracts with Wellmark to provide administrative services for group medical plans and stop-loss insurance coverage to guard against the cost of employees' major medical events were included along with the Delta Dental contract. Health care and dental premiums are unchanged, but employee contributions to the premium payments for single and family medical insurance will increase by 1% in August.
- The communications utility’s Commercial FiberNet TV Service rate change related to the addition of the Marquee Sports Network in the lineup. The rate changes apply to a small number of bars, restaurants and businesses with common areas that receive certain cable packages.
Overman Park Vigil, June 6, 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.