CFU board replaces cable TV battery backup units, expanding capacity

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities is expanding the capacity of its battery backup power for cable TV operations.

The board of trustees Wednesday approved a $54,965 bid from Power Protection Products Inc. of Des Moines for two uninterruptable power supply units at the communications head end, or control center. UPS units keep equipment running during a power outage until backup generators can start operating.

“Due to continued growth as well as aging equipment, CFU has reached the capacity on two UPS units,” said Mollie Strouse, CFU marketing manager. The new 50 kilowatt units will replace two 24 kilowatt units, effectively doubling current backup power capacity. CFU received three bids on the project, with trustees choosing the lowest one.

The board also adopted preliminary plans and specifications for replacing the back parking lot surface at the CFU office building, developed by AECOM Engineering of Waterloo. The project involves removing and replacing approximately 4,700 square yards of hard surface and installing a new concrete and asphalt lot. The total cost estimate for the project is $464,428.