CFU board approves five-year contract with unionized staff

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities will be paying 2.9% more for the wages of unionized employees during the next year.

The board of trustees Wednesday approved a five-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 beginning July 1. AFSCME represents 72 CFU employees working for its electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities. The municipal utility also has 115 non-union staff.

An across-the-board wage increase is not being given in the first year. Instead, raises will range from 2% to 5% for 45 job classifications. Increases depend on the competitiveness of the market in recruiting and retaining for specific positions.

Current hourly wages range from $15 to $44.48, depending on job classification. Nearly all positions pay $26 or more per hour.

“This is a unique situation here from past contracts,” said Steve Bernard, CFU general manager. “We think we’ve done this in a way that is fair to the employees.”

In addition, as the employees complete a four-year agreement, the new contract has been adjusted to reflect 2017 changes in state law that put certain restrictions on public employee bargaining rights.