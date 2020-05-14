CFU board approves five-year contract with unionized staff

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Utilities will be paying 2.9% more for the wages of unionized employees during the next year.
The board of trustees Wednesday approved a five-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3576 beginning July 1. AFSCME represents 72 CFU employees working for its electric, natural gas, water and communications utilities. The municipal utility also has 115 non-union staff.
An across-the-board wage increase is not being given in the first year. Instead, raises will range from 2% to 5% for 45 job classifications. Increases depend on the competitiveness of the market in recruiting and retaining for specific positions.
Current hourly wages range from $15 to $44.48, depending on job classification. Nearly all positions pay $26 or more per hour.
“This is a unique situation here from past contracts,” said Steve Bernard, CFU general manager. “We think we’ve done this in a way that is fair to the employees.”
In addition, as the employees complete a four-year agreement, the new contract has been adjusted to reflect 2017 changes in state law that put certain restrictions on public employee bargaining rights.
Some items included in the current contract are now prohibited from bargaining and were removed. There were also permissive bargaining items taken out that don’t need to be part of a contract unless both sides agree. Some of these will now be addressed in the employee handbook instead of the contract.
For the following two fiscal years, there will be across-the-board wage increases of 3% for all employees covered by the agreement. During the fiscal years starting July 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, the contract will be reopened to negotiate wage increases.
In other business, trustees approved $99,700 contract with K&W Electric of Cedar Falls for installation of streetlights and guard posts during 2020 and 2021. Estimated cost of the project was $96,625. Bid proposals were provided to four companies but only K&W submitted a bid.
The work includes the assembly and installation of street lights as well as related poles, mast arms, ballasts and heads, conduits, and wires. The company will also install guard posts for the communications utility as needed.
In addition, trustees set a 2 p.m. June 10 public hearing for the communication utility on commercial rate changes related to the addition of the Marquee Sports Network to the TV lineup. The rate changes will apply to a small number of bars, restaurants and businesses with common areas.
