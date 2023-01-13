CFU board approves change to procurement policy, general manager salary

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees approved increases to how much its staff can spend without board consent.

The threshold rises from $57,000 to $81,000 for any purchase as part of the revision unanimously approved Wednesday to its procurement policy and came as a result of a state code change.

However, trustee Dick McAlister told the board it “deserved a conversation” in the future because of what he called a substantial increase.

In other business, the board unanimously approved a 4.6% adjustment in General Manager Steve Bernard’s salary as is allowed in his current three-year employment contract, bringing it to $276,000, retroactive to Dec. 31, 2022.

His 2023 salary is about 14% higher than what he was earning in 2020. Bernard’s been general manager since 2017.

Among other board action was:

Scheduling a public hearing on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. on the proposed amendment to the lease with AT&T Mobility for the placement of telecommunications equipment. Specifically, the company is seeking to use additional ground space near the utility’s water tower at 1408 W. 12th St., for the purpose of installing an emergency standby generator and cable connections to existing ground equipment.

Approving a resolution with MP Nexlevel for the completion of the replacement of communications customer equipment for 2020-2022 and authorizing the release of $19,309 in retainage funds for 2022. The original contract estimated cost was $1,622,713 for the project. Payments and retainage paid for years 2020 and 2021 totaled $512,228. Payments in 2022 were $366,883.

Approving other specialized communications service agreements with Unite Private Networks and ImOn Communications

