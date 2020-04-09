CFU board approves $647,000 contract on transformer installation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees Wednesday approved construction of another component related to installing a new electrical transformer.

A $647,000 contract was awarded to Harold K. Scholz Co. for construction of foundations and substation equipment. The project will add a second distribution transformer for the municipal utility at the Union Road substation. The Nebraska-based company submitted the only proposal in last month’s bid opening.

Bill Skubal, director of the electric, gas and water operations, said the single bid probably relates to a lot of substation work underway in the region. “Most of the other contractors are swamped,” he said.

The company’s proposal did fall within the engineering estimate of $625,000-$650,000 for the project.

“This is another in a series of contracts for the Union substation project,” said Steve Bernard, general manager. Trustees approved purchases of a transformer in November and a switchgear in December for the project.

In other business, the board:

Authorized $794,500 in expenditures for work associated with the city’s 2020 street improvement projects and permanent street patching. The funds will cover water utility work done in conjunction with the street construction and the Dry Run Creek bridge replacement program. It will include work on sections of five streets, the downtown streetscape project and other road patching.

Approved a master services agreement with Verizon Wireless, providing CFU the opportunity to become one of the company’s authorized fiber vendors. The utility will then be able to bid on fiber projects in Cedar Falls to connect Verizon cell towers.

