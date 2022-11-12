CFU board approves $151M budget, rate hikes

CEDAR FALLS — After approving its 2023 budget, the Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees also hiked base rates for its customers.

The five-member board Wednesday unanimously approved a $151.131 million budget and average base rate increases of 3%, 8%, and 9.5%, respectively, for all electric, natural gas, and water customers. The rates boost will result in $1.74 million in additional revenue to help balance the budget.

Officials project the utility's $10.33 million fund balance will be used to cover the gap between the expenditures and $140.79 million in revenues.

The residential customer rate increases equate to an average additional monthly cost of $1.83 for electricity, or a total of $61.14; $1.92 for gas, or a total of $25.95; and $2.25 for water, or a total of $26.78. That would not include and be in addition to any upswings or downswings in commodity prices that are passed on to the consumers.

Prices will stay the same for internet and phone customers. Television customers will see an increase of $2 or $6 per month, depending upon the service plan.

Estimated $21.8M Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction plans move forward Council voted 4-2 to approve the project from Sixth Street to nearly University Avenue, with Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr dissenting.

Of the $151.13 million in expenditures, about 75% goes toward operating expenses. That is largely broken down into $79.06 million and $22.62 million, respectively, for commodities and the utility company's 212 employees' compensation and benefits.

The municipal utility will add 11 full-time positions. Four are part of succession planning, four are for new workload needs and three will fill positions previously left open. One of the positions is an energy services engineer who will help industrial customers gain energy efficiency.

Another $31.38 million of the $151.13 million in expenditures is for capital outlays. An additional $3.05 million is allotted for principal payments and $310,875 in interest payments. A majority of that is attributed to 2015 bond sales that refinanced previous debt taken out for a minority purchase in a power plant.

Among the big ticket capital projects are $3.65 million for rural broadband – a $5.3 million expansion of which $2.3 million is covered by a state grant.

The potential purchase of Prairie Lakes Solar Farm, which can be seen from Viking Road, is another expenditure, earmarked to cost $2.63 million. That acquisition would mean CFU is no longer paying for the energy while already absorbing the operation and upkeep.

Additionally, $2.17 million will go toward helping pay for “western unit generation” projects at its three plants that is has partial ownership in along the Missouri River.

Estimated $21.8M Cedar Falls Main Street reconstruction plans move forward Council voted 4-2 to approve the project from Sixth Street to nearly University Avenue, with Councilors Dave Sires and Susan deBuhr dissenting.

Another $2.11 million is allotted for water main line relocation, replacement and abandonment in conjunction with the city's street reconstruction projects. Other allocations include $1.16 million for solar facilities at the future high school on West 27th Street and $1.93 million for rebuilding an electric transmission line.