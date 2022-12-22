CFU asks customers to conserve natural gas at times of extreme cold temperatures

CEDAR FALLS — Extremely cold temperatures across the country have led Cedar Falls Utilities to put out a call for customers to conserve their natural gas.

That’s because the higher demand to heat homes and other spaces means utilities pay more on the market for natural gas. Those price swings are passed onto the customers in the form of a “variable charge” seen on the monthly bill.

Temperature lows are supposed to remain in the negative and single digits until the Monday after Christmas and it's almost certain there will be other times throughout the winter when the utility company will make the cost-saving suggestion. However, CFU General Manager Steve Bernard said Friday he’s received indications recently that on Saturday prices may come back down to Earth.

“It’s interesting that the last two days the prices have been three times what they normally are, but they may come back down to what would be closer to normal and be a little bit more reasonable,” Bernard said.

There’s never a simple answer as to why, but Bernard said states west of Iowa, especially west of the Rocky Mountains, may “take some pressure off us” because of temperatures dropping out in those areas of the country.

The setting on the thermostat can be the biggest determinant of the use of natural gas usage in communities, he noted.

“Even turning the dial a couple of degrees can be helpful if gone for the day at at a relative’s or friend's house,” Bernard said. “It’s that time of year when people leave, and that can be the perfect opportunity to set it down maybe even 10 degrees.”

A few other advisements from the municipal utilities company are to avoid the operation of gas fireplaces and other appliances, such as garage or space heaters, as well as to check window latches, secure doors and turn off ventilation fans after use.

Bernard explained that each month the company purchases about 75% of its gas at fixed rates that protect it from the swings in prices. He also said Cedar Falls is a little more vulnerable to the temperature changes because fewer local companies use natural gas regularly for manufacturing or industrial processes.

CFU's message comes at a time when base rate hikes are set to take effect Jan. 1 for its electric, gas, and water services at 3%, 8%, and 9.5%, respectively.

Bernard described users of CFU's services as an “engaged customer group."

The utility doesn’t see significant upticks in their daily peaks of electric usage, and “the story is the same when it comes to the gas side.” He believes many customers participate in cost-saving programs and use efficient equipment in their homes.

