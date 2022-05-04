CF
A flag, a picture and couple of posts on Twitter sparked outrage, as the Scott County Democrats accused Mariannette Miller-Meeks of siding with an anti-government paramilitary group,
Cedar Falls City Council will formally vote on essentially a carbon copy of Waterloo’s ordinance, on its first reading May 2, allowing a three-day window for consumer fireworks usage.
City Council engaged in some back-and-forth Monday before voting 6-1 to allow for grass and weeds to exceed eight inches in height throughout May in support of bee pollination.
Stormwater rate hikes, committees, 27th Street, fireworks among business on Monday CF Council agendas
Cedar Falls City Council's busy Monday night begins at 6:10 p.m. inside the Community Center at 528 Main Street.
The project's also described as "benefiting the Cedar Valley community, Dry Run Creek and the Middle Cedar River watershed.”
The new property values, along with the municipal-set levy and the state-set rollbacks, impact how much an owner pays in city, school and county property taxes.
Despite some residents speaking out against lifting the city's ban, new law allowing a three-day window to use fireworks passed the council in a 5-1 first reading.
On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to hold the hearing on the parcel at 3070 W. Airline Hwy. to RNK Investments Inc., a capital management firm based in Boston. The request was submitted for the agenda by Noel Anderson, the city’s community planning and development director.
City Council voted 6-1 in moving forward Monday night, and if the ordinance is approved after three readings, the first increase will apply beginning July 1 and show up on summer utility bills.