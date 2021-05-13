CF Zoning OK's new zoning downtown; will head to council Monday

CEDAR FALLS — After several meetings, public comment and amendments, the city’s zoning board Wednesday put its seal of approval on new downtown zoning regulations.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved rezoning the downtown business district and neighborhoods surrounding it. New “character districts” will replace existing zoning designations as well as the central business district overlay if approved by the City Council.
The council will take up the matter at its Monday meeting, said Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard.
After the Imagine Downtown vision plan was approved in November 2019, hearing from the public on issues such as parking, and debating internally on everything from the design review committee to vinyl siding, commissioners finally found a plan they liked Wednesday.
“It looks like you changed everything we talked about,” said commissioner LeaAnn Saul of the amended plan.
Howard said the area currently includes C-1, C-2 and C-3 commercial zoning; R-2, R-3 and R-4 residential zoning; industrial zones; and even A-1, which is the city-owned sewage plant. Part of the area lies within a special zoning overlay district, meaning proposals in that area must come before the zoning commission and adhere to specific requirements.
That will change with the new character districts, which will be rezoned to CD-DT, providing specific areas for certain design guidelines and more consistency and clarity to developers, Howard stressed.
“It really seems like a good change,” said commission chair Brad Leeper. “It’s a lot different than what we’re doing right now, but we’ll adapt as we move forward.”
City staff will now work with developers directly, largely bypassing the traditional planning and zoning review process. Developers could appeal a decision to the board of adjustment. The zoning commission would still rule on matters like zoning changes.
“I’m eager to see how it will work in place and how it might affect how we do business moving forward,” said commissioner Amanda Lynch. “I’m kind of excited to see what that looks like.”