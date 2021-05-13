CF Zoning OK's new zoning downtown; will head to council Monday

CEDAR FALLS — After several meetings, public comment and amendments, the city’s zoning board Wednesday put its seal of approval on new downtown zoning regulations.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved rezoning the downtown business district and neighborhoods surrounding it. New “character districts” will replace existing zoning designations as well as the central business district overlay if approved by the City Council.

The council will take up the matter at its Monday meeting, said Planning and Community Services Manager Karen Howard.

After the Imagine Downtown vision plan was approved in November 2019, hearing from the public on issues such as parking, and debating internally on everything from the design review committee to vinyl siding, commissioners finally found a plan they liked Wednesday.

“It looks like you changed everything we talked about,” said commissioner LeaAnn Saul of the amended plan.