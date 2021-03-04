CF zoning OKs first look at downtown architectural standards

CEDAR FALLS -- Zoning commissioners generally gave a thumbs up to proposed architectural standards that would apply to Cedar Falls' downtown district and the neighborhoods that surround it on Wednesday.
Mary Madden, a consultant working with the city on new zoning guidelines for the area, answered commissioners' questions about the standards. The zoning commission is holding work sessions through April on several topics included in the proposed regulations.
The standards include all of a building's exterior elements, from facades to materials, configurations and techniques for development.
"This absolutely does not say buildings have to be in a certain architectural style," Madden told the board.
Instead, the proposed standards -- which would apply to all new construction as well as some remodels and renovations visible from the street -- aim to give developers more direction.
"Even with the most perfect regulation, you're not going to guarantee good design," Madden said. "What we have tried to do is provide parameters, pallets of tools, basic rules. ... There are things that you can do to try to encourage people to raise the bar."
That includes the type of materials used for the facade of a building, with the proposed rules prohibiting materials such as vinyl and aluminum siding, and corrugated metal prohibited on roofs.
Commissioner LeaAnn Saul asked if that meant those couldn't be included on the back side of a structure, either. Madden confirmed that was how it was drafted, but noted it was just a first proposal.
"What we have found is to start high, and if the community says we've started too high, then you all work through it and decide where you want to be," Madden said.
Saul also asked if the standards would include paint color, and Madden confirmed they would not.
"We have found that to be one of those things that can create large fights," she said, adding she also was told of a downtown Cedar Falls business fighting the city over painting her building pink in 2017.
Commission chair Brad Leeper, himself an architect, thought some buildings should still come before a design review committee. Currently, downtown construction and renovations are subject to both zoning commission and City Council review, as well as from Community Main Street.
Madden and Planning Manager Karen Howard said that was up to commissioners to decide, with Madden noting commissioners could mandate review on projects over a certain size or in a certain corridor, for example.
"If we're going to step back from that process, we wanted to have the standards dialed up," Howard said, noting city staff would still give each project a "robust review" regardless.
Commissioners seemed to broadly agree with the new architectural standards. They'll continue work sessions through April and present a draft to council in May, and comments are being taken at planning@cedarfalls.com.
"It's a fine line you're walking here, and I think you're doing a good job with it," Leeper said.