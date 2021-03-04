CF zoning OKs first look at downtown architectural standards

Commissioner LeaAnn Saul asked if that meant those couldn't be included on the back side of a structure, either. Madden confirmed that was how it was drafted, but noted it was just a first proposal.

"What we have found is to start high, and if the community says we've started too high, then you all work through it and decide where you want to be," Madden said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saul also asked if the standards would include paint color, and Madden confirmed they would not.

"We have found that to be one of those things that can create large fights," she said, adding she also was told of a downtown Cedar Falls business fighting the city over painting her building pink in 2017.

Commission chair Brad Leeper, himself an architect, thought some buildings should still come before a design review committee. Currently, downtown construction and renovations are subject to both zoning commission and City Council review, as well as from Community Main Street.

Madden and Planning Manager Karen Howard said that was up to commissioners to decide, with Madden noting commissioners could mandate review on projects over a certain size or in a certain corridor, for example.