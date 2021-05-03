CF will put out council packet Wednesday instead of Friday starting Aug. 2

CEDAR FALLS — The city of Cedar Falls will publish council agendas on the Wednesday before Monday meetings instead of on Friday, starting in August.
Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding initially proposed releasing agendas on Tuesdays to give council members and interested residents more time to go over the information packet and ask questions. It would also be in line with other cities that publish agendas several days in advance, including Waterloo, which made a similar adjustment in December.
But Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan deBuhr disagreed, saying she preferred staff’s recommendation to move publication back just one day, to Thursday.
“I really feel this creates quite a disservice to developers” to publish agendas on Tuesday, deBuhr said. “People making a submission would only have to do it one day sooner instead of five days sooner.”
She amended Harding’s resolution to Thursday, and council members Frank Darrah, Mark Miller and Dave Sires joined her in approving the amendment.
Residents Rick Sharp and T.J. Frein, regular speakers at council meetings, bemoaned the amendment and supported the Tuesday plan.
“I’m in favor of the original amendment,” Sharp said. “It’s giving the public that much more time to review and elaborate and interact with council.”
“I fail to see how it’s a burden on the developers. They know three, four months in advance that this is coming,” Frein added. “It’s not doing them a disservice. It’s a service to the citizen.”
Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse offered a new amendment to move to Wednesday instead.
“I think citizen review is critical, important. I think that’s a good compromise,” he said.
His comments swayed Sires, who backed the Wednesday amendment, which passed on a 4-3 vote with Darrah, deBuhr and Miller dissenting. The change will go into effect beginning with the Aug. 2 meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Voted 6-1 vote to update ordinances regarding the duties of both the mayor and city administrator. Sires was the lone no vote.
“This puts the power in the hands of the city administrator,” resident Jim Skaine argued during public comment.
But most council members disagreed.
“The power really lies with the mayor and council, so I guess I disagree with the statements,” Harding said. “I believe it clarifies the language. It’s a good ordinance.”
“I am quite certain that every single person sitting in front of you does not want to take any power away from the mayor,” at-large member Kelly Dunn said. “Reading these sections, I don’t think it does.”
- Learned the director of the city’s tourism bureau plans to retire this summer. Kim Manning, manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism Bureau, is planning to retire “in a couple of months,” according to her husband, Bob Manning. He expressed concern at Monday’s meeting that a new sales position might be at risk as staff retools the bureau after his wife’s departure.
Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, confirmed Kim Manning’s planned retirement. She said the city is asking council to update the position requirements, but it is “really unknown at this point” whether it would mean the elimination of positions.
“I think it will depend on who is the replacement, what is their skill set, how will the division of work occur,” she said. “If it’s an internal hire, then that will give consideration to other positions as well.”
“I sure want to thank Kim for all the great work she has done all the years she’s been here,” Darrah said. “She’ll be hard to replace.”