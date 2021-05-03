CF will put out council packet Wednesday instead of Friday starting Aug. 2

“I fail to see how it’s a burden on the developers. They know three, four months in advance that this is coming,” Frein added. “It’s not doing them a disservice. It’s a service to the citizen.”

Ward 3 Councilman Daryl Kruse offered a new amendment to move to Wednesday instead.

“I think citizen review is critical, important. I think that’s a good compromise,” he said.

His comments swayed Sires, who backed the Wednesday amendment, which passed on a 4-3 vote with Darrah, deBuhr and Miller dissenting. The change will go into effect beginning with the Aug. 2 meeting.

In other business, the council:

Voted 6-1 vote to update ordinances regarding the duties of both the mayor and city administrator. Sires was the lone no vote.

“This puts the power in the hands of the city administrator,” resident Jim Skaine argued during public comment.

But most council members disagreed.

“The power really lies with the mayor and council, so I guess I disagree with the statements,” Harding said. “I believe it clarifies the language. It’s a good ordinance.”