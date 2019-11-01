CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will host a streetscape and road construction informational meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
The public is welcome to attend; however, business and property owners adjacent to the construction area for 2020 are particularly encouraged to be present.
Construction for 2020 will include the removal and rebuilding of West Third Street (Main to Washington), the removal and rebuilding of West Second Street (Main to Washington), Parkade 100 and 200 block brick sidewalk removal and replacement, as well as East Second Street concrete sidewalk removal and replacement with brick.
The meeting will begin with an overview of the project, including the timing of various parts of the project and property/business access. Following the overview, attendees will have the opportunity to view maps of the area, ask questions and participate in one-on-one discussions with city staff.
The city teamed up with Community Main Street and Cedar Falls Utilities in 2015 to develop the streetscape plan. These improvements were help made possible by a grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Commission, a fundraising campaign from Community Main Street, Cedar Falls Utilities and the city.
The project is comprised of multiple improvements to the expanding downtown district. This includes the previous reconstruction of State Street and Sixth Street. Reconstruction of West Second and West Third (Main to Washington) is now in the works. Alongside that, replacement of the Parkade bricks is planned to kick off in 2020, starting in the 100 and 200 blocks. Parkade replacement will continue south in 2021 and 2022. Decorative lights and “hubs” (brick area with bench, trash can and bike rack) along Washington, State and Sixth streets are also part of the project.
