CF sticks with PSO model

But some of those voicing opposition to the program during public comments said there were other reasons it might not be working out. One of those was Dan Trelka, a Black Hawk County supervisor and the retired Waterloo police chief.

He oversaw a combined public safety department in Waterloo for a number of years before officials decided to separate them. He suggested different kinds of people are best suited to be a police officer and a firefighter.

“The personality traits were generally distinctly different,” he said. “Each discipline has a tremendous amount of perishable skills that need to be maintained.”

Cedar Falls resident Kelly Dunn, a supporter of the program, said there was a toxic environment surrounding the issue on social media. But she believes “someone who’s qualified will show up to my house” in an emergency, disputing the idea that PSOs are making the community less safe.

Sheri Purdy, whose 22-year firefighter husband oversees a battalion of PSOs, said he gets along with the officers. The hostility, she said, comes from the city administration. There were questions from some about allegations of gag order keeping firefighters from talking about their concerns, but Public Safety Director Jeff Olson denied that at the meeting.