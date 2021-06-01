CF racial equity panel agrees they need a facilitator to help; will be up to city council approval

Members agreed it was something the group could use.

“I see value in having facilitators,” Melissa Heston said. “It is easier to have people who know how to facilitate a process do that, rather than us fumbling around.”

Mickye Johnson, a former facilitator himself, agreed.

“As long as we are developing content, then the facilitator just keeps it moving,” he said.

The task force has held three meetings so far — all virtual, due to pandemic guidelines set to expire May 31 — and in that time, members have broadly agreed to six or seven topics they’d like to discuss, starting with education.

But there hasn’t been consensus on everything: Members have questioned whether their recommendations should or even are able to go outside the bounds of city government policy and procedures.

“If we’re focusing on education or health care, does that mean the city is going to set actions or priorities around those specific areas?” asked member Lisa Sesterhenn.

There was also disagreement over whether to go after the biggest issues facing the city or whether to focus on, as Darrah called it, “low-hanging fruit” first.