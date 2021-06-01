CF racial equity panel agrees they need a facilitator to help; will be up to city council approval

CEDAR FALLS — In order to keep its meetings focused, the Cedar Falls Racial Equity Task Force will ask the City Council to let it hire a facilitator.
The group unanimously agreed to seek a proposal from Iowa State University Extension during its meeting last week. That same organization provides a facilitator to assist the City Council during its annual goal-setting sessions, said Frank Darrah, task force chairman.
“We find their neutral observation of the goings-on to be quite helpful,” Darrah, also a council member, told the task force. “I just know that this format for me and my own skill set does not allow me to keep us on task and moving us in the direction of getting where we want to get.”
City liaison Toni Babcock said it was unclear what the facilitator would cost. The City Council will have to sign off on hiring the facilitator, as the task force does not yet have a budget.
The decision was an attempt to keep the 11-member group on task toward its goal of having concrete recommendations for alleviating racial inequality in the city for the council by September or October of this year.
“They’re not giving us the answers — they made that very clear. It’s us still doing the work,” said task force member Kelly Dunn. “They’re just going to help us focus and stay with our eye on the goal.”
Members agreed it was something the group could use.
“I see value in having facilitators,” Melissa Heston said. “It is easier to have people who know how to facilitate a process do that, rather than us fumbling around.”
Mickye Johnson, a former facilitator himself, agreed.
“As long as we are developing content, then the facilitator just keeps it moving,” he said.
The task force has held three meetings so far — all virtual, due to pandemic guidelines set to expire May 31 — and in that time, members have broadly agreed to six or seven topics they’d like to discuss, starting with education.
But there hasn’t been consensus on everything: Members have questioned whether their recommendations should or even are able to go outside the bounds of city government policy and procedures.
“If we’re focusing on education or health care, does that mean the city is going to set actions or priorities around those specific areas?” asked member Lisa Sesterhenn.
There was also disagreement over whether to go after the biggest issues facing the city or whether to focus on, as Darrah called it, “low-hanging fruit” first.
“If you only go for the low-hanging fruit, how much change do you make?” asked Johnson. “I think we need to be very careful on only going for the easy, because the easy won’t push the needle.”
Those are things a facilitator can help the group figure out, said Babcock.
“I think that’s the true intent of bringing in facilitators, is to get us there,” she said. “Let’s narrow the focus on what makes sense for us, and then kind of project from there where we think it should go.”